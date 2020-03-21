By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 20, Colton Underwood (of "The Bachelor" fame) announced to his fans and followers that he has tested posted for the Coronavirus. He shared that he has been doing okay, even though the virus has been "kicking" his butt lately. The former NFL player remains in good spirits. Underwood is encouraging everybody to do their part and stay home. "Take care of yourselves and one another," he underscored. "Stay at home and do your part." "We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all," Underwood remarked. He is actively involved in the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which helps families that are living with cystic fibrosis. This charitable organization provides resources for research and support of people that are living with cystic fibrosis. "I hope to raise awareness and start new campaigns to help everybody living with cystic fibrosis," he told this journalist last year about his Legacy Foundation. Colton Underwood will be releasing his new book, The First Time, on March 31 via Gallery Books. It is available for pre-order by Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In a video message to his fans and followers on Instagram , Underwood acknowledged that the Coronavirus does not discriminate. He described himself as a 28-year-old healthy male that works out regularly and eats healthy. He developed symptoms a few days ago and tested positive for COVID-19 even though he has been following all of the social distancing rules since the previous week.He shared that he has been doing okay, even though the virus has been "kicking" his butt lately. The former NFL player remains in good spirits.Underwood is encouraging everybody to do their part and stay home. "Take care of yourselves and one another," he underscored. "Stay at home and do your part.""We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all," Underwood remarked.He is actively involved in the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which helps families that are living with cystic fibrosis. This charitable organization provides resources for research and support of people that are living with cystic fibrosis. "I hope to raise awareness and start new campaigns to help everybody living with cystic fibrosis," he told this journalist last year about his Legacy Foundation.Colton Underwood will be releasing his new book, The First Time, on March 31 via Gallery Books. It is available for pre-order by clicking here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Colton Underwood exactly one year ago about his experience on The Bachelor, and he opened up about the Legacy Foundation. More about colton underwood, The Bachelor, coronavirus, Covid19 colton underwood The Bachelor coronavirus Covid19