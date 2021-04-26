Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Colleen Zenk ("As The World Turns") chatted about the inaugural Soap Con Live fan event, which will take place remotely on May 1. 'Soap Con Live' Zenk will be a part of the "As the World Turns Panel: Live from Oakdale" on May 1 at 4 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. PST. She will be reuniting with Trent Dawson, Mark Collier, Terri Conn, and Austin Peck. "It will be great to see everybody,' she said. "I am very happy to be talking with the fans. It has been a long time since we all have had contact," she said. "I know there are a lot of die-hard fans that are very excited about Soap Con Live." To learn more about Soap Con Live, which was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon, check out its 'As The World Turns' In the iconic soap opera, As The World Turns, she played the role of Barbara Ryan from 1978 until it went off the air. "First of all, Barbara was one screwed-up dame," she said with a sweet laugh. "Barbara was a very complex woman, and I love that about her since she wasn't one-dimensional. I like complicated characters and I loved the fact that she loved her children but she kept making the same mistakes over and over again." "Working with Henry (Trent Dawson) was one of my favorite storylines of all time," she admitted. "The writers wrote well for my character. They wrote everything and I got to play everything: I did drama, comedy, and I danced and I sang. They were unlimited in what they gave me to do, which was really something. Every actor can't say that about their character." For young and aspiring actors, Zenk said, "It's a very tough business. If there is anything else that you can do, do it. If there is nothing else you can do, and you are driven to do it, then do it. You need to be passionate and know that there is nothing else in your life that you can possibly do. If that's the case, then go for it." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Zenk responded, "Don't Get Through Life Unscathed." 'After Forever' She shared that she enjoyed being a part of the digital drama series After Forever, co-created by Kevin Spirtas and the late Michael Slade, and she was happy that they won the Emmy for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" a few years back. "Michael Spirtas had called me to see if I could come in and do this role for one episode, and I told him 'of course.' I played an oncologist, who had to deliver the bad news. I thought that Michael wrote a brilliant storyline that was based on his life," she said. "Kevin and Michael made a great team," she said. "Michael was a really wonderful guy. 