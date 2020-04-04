Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Las Vegas couple Colin Cahill and MaKenzie Fly chatted with Digital Journal about their "Mak and The Cheese" show on YouTube. "We've always wanted to do something like Mak and The Cheese, and we're always writing little ditties. Even though life has shifted in traumatic ways, it is good because we've always wanted to write these things. It is nice to be doing something that is showcasing us," Fly said. Colih Cahill MaKenzie Fly "MaKenzie also teaches yoga, and we didn't have time to work on our own projects, so we decided to get this going," Cahill said, prior to adding that they perform all-original songs for Mak and The Cheese. They acknowledged that their songwriting for Mak and The Cheese is inspired by real-life experiences. "The style comes from whatever I have been listening to most recently," he said. "We have a new video that will be coming out tomorrow and it was inspired by John Prime, who had come down with Coronavirus. That influenced me to make our next song in a similar fashion. It promotes social distancing and social responsibility: making sure that you are washing your own hands. We like to bring levity and laughter to our show." "We like comedy and seriousness to it," Fly expressed. "We want to encompass the general vibe that people are feeling. We are trying to sing about what may be relevant. Most of the songs have COVID-19 themes. That's where the inspiration comes from," she added. Colin Cahill performing live Richard Brusky He also opened up about being a part of Men of The Strip with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and Mike Foland. "That was one of my first shows out here," Cahill recalled. "I had a fun time working with Jeff Timmons, who started out as a boyband phenomenon. Jeff has a drive in him that is just incredible, and Mike Foland is the same way. That was a good time." Fly and Cahill listed Aaron Tveit, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, and Lady Gaga, as their dream duet choices in music. To learn more about Mak and The Cheese, check out their On their new "Mak and The Cheese" show, Cahill remarked, "So far, it is going pretty well. We started it three weeks ago today. We are trying to write songs to keep ourselves busy and sane. We are trying to bring some laughter to our family and friends around the country since we are all in the same boat.""We've always wanted to do something like Mak and The Cheese, and we're always writing little ditties. Even though life has shifted in traumatic ways, it is good because we've always wanted to write these things. It is nice to be doing something that is showcasing us," Fly said."MaKenzie also teaches yoga, and we didn't have time to work on our own projects, so we decided to get this going," Cahill said, prior to adding that they perform all-original songs for Mak and The Cheese.They acknowledged that their songwriting for Mak and The Cheese is inspired by real-life experiences. "The style comes from whatever I have been listening to most recently," he said. "We have a new video that will be coming out tomorrow and it was inspired by John Prime, who had come down with Coronavirus. That influenced me to make our next song in a similar fashion. It promotes social distancing and social responsibility: making sure that you are washing your own hands. We like to bring levity and laughter to our show.""We like comedy and seriousness to it," Fly expressed. "We want to encompass the general vibe that people are feeling. We are trying to sing about what may be relevant. Most of the songs have COVID-19 themes. That's where the inspiration comes from," she added.He also opened up about being a part of Men of The Strip with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and Mike Foland. "That was one of my first shows out here," Cahill recalled. "I had a fun time working with Jeff Timmons, who started out as a boyband phenomenon. Jeff has a drive in him that is just incredible, and Mike Foland is the same way. That was a good time."Fly and Cahill listed Aaron Tveit, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, and Lady Gaga, as their dream duet choices in music.To learn more about Mak and The Cheese, check out their official Facebook page More about Colin Cahill, MaKenzie Fly, Mak and The Cheese, Show Colin Cahill MaKenzie Fly Mak and The Cheese Show