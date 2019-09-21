Coby Ryan McLaughlin checks out of 'General Hospital' as Shiloh

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin is exiting the role of David Henry Archer, better known as "Shiloh," on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital." The actor noted that he has never been involved in a show like General Hospital before, which has very dedicated fans. "You guys are truly amazing," he said, prior to adding that he had an "incredible time." McLaughlin wanted to thank everybody from the bottom of his heart for making him feel welcome even though he played a character that everyone loved to hate. He acknowledged that his character, Shiloh, was indeed a "despicable" person. "I am glad I got to reach out to meet some of you and, hey man, onward and upward. I hope all is well with everyone out there and I will see y'all around," McLaughlin concluded in his Instagram story. His final airdate as Shiloh has not been announced yet. In April of 2020, fans of the show and of Shiloh can meet McLaughlin at the upcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events in Andover, Massachusetts, on April 18, as well as on Long Island, New York, on April 19. For more information on these forthcoming fan events on the East Coast, check out the To learn more about General Hospital or to stream the show online, check out the McLaughlin shared the news that he is leaving Port Charles in an Instagram story on his personal page. He expressed his gratitude to everyone that made his experience on the daytime drama General Hospital "absolutely incredible."The actor noted that he has never been involved in a show like General Hospital before, which has very dedicated fans. "You guys are truly amazing," he said, prior to adding that he had an "incredible time."McLaughlin wanted to thank everybody from the bottom of his heart for making him feel welcome even though he played a character that everyone loved to hate. He acknowledged that his character, Shiloh, was indeed a "despicable" person."I am glad I got to reach out to meet some of you and, hey man, onward and upward. I hope all is well with everyone out there and I will see y'all around," McLaughlin concluded in his Instagram story.His final airdate as Shiloh has not been announced yet.In April of 2020, fans of the show and of Shiloh can meet McLaughlin at the upcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events in Andover, Massachusetts, on April 18, as well as on Long Island, New York, on April 19. For more information on these forthcoming fan events on the East Coast, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website To learn more about General Hospital or to stream the show online, check out the official ABC website More about Coby Ryan McLaughlin, shiloh, Abc, General hospital, Soap opera Coby Ryan McLaughlin shiloh Abc General hospital Soap opera