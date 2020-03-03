By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment "Good Morning America" announced that Clare Crawley will star as the new "Bachelorette" on ABC. Digital Journal has the scoop. She first appeared on the Bachelor Season 18 when former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis was the "Bachelor," and she subsequently tried to find love again in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She became engaged to TV personality Benoit Beauséjour-Savard but they called it quits amicably. She revealed that she is looking for a man who is just like her late father: strong, loving, gentle, genuine and compassionate. "I never give up on love or where love can come from or where you can find it," she said. Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on bacheloretteabc. wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020 She is returning to the franchise after six years, and she has just informed herself a few days ago that she will be the star of the upcoming season. "I literally just found out on Saturday. It was so unexpected," she admitted, prior to adding that she is looking for a man that will take off his body armor and be strong and vulnerable. "I want a man that can do that," she said. Crawley is ready to start her journey of finding love on The Bachelorette on ABC. The premiere date of the 16th season of the popular TV show The Bachelorette has not been announced yet. "It's her time," the Good Morning America co-hosts exclaimed, and they reminded everybody of how Crawley got to that point. She is 32 years old and she hails from Sacramento, California.She first appeared on the Bachelor Season 18 when former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis was the "Bachelor," and she subsequently tried to find love again in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She became engaged to TV personality Benoit Beauséjour-Savard but they called it quits amicably. She revealed that she is looking for a man who is just like her late father: strong, loving, gentle, genuine and compassionate. "I never give up on love or where love can come from or where you can find it," she said.She is returning to the franchise after six years, and she has just informed herself a few days ago that she will be the star of the upcoming season. "I literally just found out on Saturday. It was so unexpected," she admitted, prior to adding that she is looking for a man that will take off his body armor and be strong and vulnerable. "I want a man that can do that," she said.Crawley is ready to start her journey of finding love on The Bachelorette on ABC. The premiere date of the 16th season of the popular TV show The Bachelorette has not been announced yet. More about Clare Crawley, Abc, bachelorette Clare Crawley Abc bachelorette