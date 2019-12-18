Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Multi-faceted entertainer CJ Perry, better known as WWE superstar Lana, chatted with Digital Journal about the fantasy film "Another Version of You." She opened up about the digital age and her dream acting partners. She encouraged her fans to "go and watch the film." "I think it's great. We are able to shoot it in Nashville, Iceland, and Paris. It's about love and seeking for something that maybe doesn't even exist. We cannot always chase an idea. We control our own happiness and we control our own destiny." Perry is drawn to her character Gwyneth since she is "free-spirited" and "in the moment." "I love that free spirit about her," she admitted. "Sometimes, her biggest strength is her greatest weakness. She just goes with the wind." She noted that her background as a WWE superstar has played a role in this film. "We are characters on the show and we tell stories, and it has really helped me to find an extension of myself in every character," she said. Perry praised the digital age for being "awesome." "There are limitless opportunities," she said. "The turnaround these days for projects is so quick." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "create their own content." "Don't be afraid to fail and to put yourself out there. My biggest lessons have been learned by my mistakes. That's where I grew the most in life," she said. She listed such Academy Award winners as Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio, as her dream acting partners. "Viola Davis is one of my favorite actors. She is so amazing and I love her work. I love the layers that she puts on her characters," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Living my best life." For 2020, she disclosed that her New Year's resolution is for her to get in the best shape of her life. "That's the goal, and I want to continue going to Fashion Week," she said. "I was able to skydive this year, that was on my checklist of things. I encourage everyone to make a list and write down their 10 top goals, and then, really going after them." Another Version of You is available to buy or rent on To learn more about versatile entertainer CJ Perry (WWE superstar Lana), follow her on In this film, Perry stars as Gwyneth and she is joined by such actors as Kristopher Wente as Diggsy Ellston, and Miroslav Barnyashev (WWE superstar Rusev) as Kiril. "This film was incredible. I loved the script and I wanted to come on board to help make the movie," she said.She encouraged her fans to "go and watch the film." "I think it's great. We are able to shoot it in Nashville, Iceland, and Paris. It's about love and seeking for something that maybe doesn't even exist. We cannot always chase an idea. We control our own happiness and we control our own destiny."Perry is drawn to her character Gwyneth since she is "free-spirited" and "in the moment." "I love that free spirit about her," she admitted. "Sometimes, her biggest strength is her greatest weakness. She just goes with the wind."She noted that her background as a WWE superstar has played a role in this film. "We are characters on the show and we tell stories, and it has really helped me to find an extension of myself in every character," she said.Perry praised the digital age for being "awesome." "There are limitless opportunities," she said. "The turnaround these days for projects is so quick."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "create their own content." "Don't be afraid to fail and to put yourself out there. My biggest lessons have been learned by my mistakes. That's where I grew the most in life," she said.She listed such Academy Award winners as Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio, as her dream acting partners. "Viola Davis is one of my favorite actors. She is so amazing and I love her work. I love the layers that she puts on her characters," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Living my best life."For 2020, she disclosed that her New Year's resolution is for her to get in the best shape of her life. "That's the goal, and I want to continue going to Fashion Week," she said. "I was able to skydive this year, that was on my checklist of things. I encourage everyone to make a list and write down their 10 top goals, and then, really going after them."Another Version of You is available to buy or rent on Apple by clicking here To learn more about versatile entertainer CJ Perry (WWE superstar Lana), follow her on Instagram More about CJ Perry, another version of you, Film, Wwe, Superstar CJ Perry another version of y... Film Wwe Superstar Lana Fantasy