Sansone-Braff
has been nominated in the 2020 "Best of Long Island" category for "Best Psychic on Long Island" under the "Services" section. Throughout her illustrious career in the services industry on Long Island, she has won this competitive category five times.
In August of 2019, Sansone-Braff chatted with Digital Journal
about her latest romantic comedy, Angel's Mice and Men.
Her previous play, Beethoven's Promethean Concerto in C Minor WoO
, featured two performances at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Long Island back in August of 2017, and it earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
. It deals with the life of Ludwig van Beethoven and the quest to find his "Immortal Beloved."
To learn more about distinguished media personality, playwright and intuitive Cindi Sansone-Braff
, check out her official homepage
and her Facebook page
.