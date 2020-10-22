Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Christopher Showerman (TV's "Supergirl" and "George of the Jungle 2") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest film "Vitals," which is available On Demand, and the video series, "The Path of Leashed Resistance." He acknowledged that he has been very grateful for his health during this pandemic. "I have had some friends contract COVID-19 but we're thankful they have pulled through the experience as well. I know that is not the case for everyone, so I respect the guidelines that aim to slow down the spread of the disease. I think the best thing you can do for your immune system is to keep your body fit and strong. It won’t necessarily cure a virus if you catch one, but being in better shape means you’ll have fewer underlying factors detracting from your efforts to heal yourself," he said. He opened up about his experience in George of the Jungle 2 and TV's Supergirl. "With a lot of the roles I get cast in, including George from George of the Jungle 2 and Tor from Supergirl, my physique is a major factor for the character. In the case of Tor, I didn’t have extra notice to get in shape so fitness needs to be a part of my standard daily routine. Not everyone does a job that requires regular workouts, but everyone’s life can be enriched and enhanced with the strength and confidence that accompanies a regular exercise discipline," he explained. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Technology has always posed a double-edged sword for society, but I think the benefits that new technologies bring to almost every aspect of our lives far outweigh the challenges. In the entertainment industry, it was disquieting to think that the movie business might face the same crisis that the music industry did at the end of the last century." "With all of the new media outlets and streaming platforms, the need for new content has exploded. That’s great news if you’re in the entertainment industry. And thanks to the miracle of digital technology, auditioning and production meetings continue throughout this lockdown. I think one of the gifts of this time is that we have all learned to embrace the connective power of the virtual world. It makes us all more efficient and leaves an infinitely smaller carbon footprint," he said. For young and aspiring actors and those that want to go into fitness, he said, "I believe we excel in the areas of our passion. If you have a love for acting (or painting, or motocross, or coding) then approach it like any other discipline; with reverence and diligence. One of the great side benefits of having a regular fitness routine is developing that discipline and consistency that slowly takes you toward greatness. Raw talent, great connections, and the best luck in the world can never take the place of hard-fought consistent discipline." For people during quarantine, he offered the following inspiring words: "This quarantine time is an amazing gift to us all. I can think of no other moment in my lifetime when destiny put the brakes on the hamster wheel of life and gave us all a chance to reboot from the rat race for a moment. All of those goals, projects, and dreams that you have been putting off for someday… well someday is finally here. Now is the time to take risks, be creative, and reexamine what fulfills you." Showerman defined the word success as follows: "Success has evolved as I have aged. I use to see success as a measure of my wealth, popularity, and influence. All of that still seems like great stuff, but now I genuinely feel successful when I feel fulfilled. Fulfillment for me is when I can pursue creative endeavors, connect with others, and inspire positive change." He concluded about his new fitness video series, "'The Path Of Leashed Resistance' is a free full-body fitness system that you can do outside with a pair of dog leashes. It uses features of your existing outdoor environment to leverage your own body weight for a full-body workout. And most importantly, this series is FUN! We made this video series to be loaded with legitimate fitness advice but we wanted to do it in a way that was entertaining as well. This goal leads to the development of the style of 'The Path Of Leashed Resistance,' which has become the first in a new genre: Fitertainment." To learn more about "The Path of Leashed Resistance," follow them on Regarding the new video series "The Path of Leashed Resistance," he said, "It is an extension of a work-out I have been developing for myself and some pals here in Los Angeles. 