article imageChristopher Sean to participate in 'Samantha's Friends' benefit

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Christopher Sean is headed to the "Samantha's Friends" benefit this summer. It will take place on July 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Sean, ex-Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives, will be joined by such soap actors as Eric Martsolf, Stacy Haiduk, Jordi Vilasuso, Kyle Lowder, and Paul Telfer.
Actor Christopher Sean
Actor Christopher Sean
Chris Haston, NBC
In his interview with Digital Journal, Sean enthused about the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser, which will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme to it. He acknowledged that every year they have a different theme. "It will be lots of fun," he foreshadowed. "I always enjoy being there and supporting service animals. All the people that show up every year are really good people."
"Samantha's Friends" is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible nonprofit organization and it aids the Southeastern Guide Dogs; moreover, it helps individuals that are challenged by disabilities such as autism, stroke, combat injuries, and other catastrophic illnesses. With the support of service canine, they are able to help gain independence and companionship.
For more information on the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" event, visit its official website and the Facebook page.
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at Samantha s Friends
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends'
Sammy Bozza
To learn more about Christopher Sean, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sammy Bozza about the upcoming "Samantha's Friends" benefit.
