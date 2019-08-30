Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Christopher Sean (ex-Paul Narita on NBC's "Days of Our Lives" chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career, plans for the future, success and the digital age of entertainment. When asked what he misses most about the Days of Our Lives experience, he responded, "the camaraderie." "I miss the community and the family there," he said. "All of them are such wonderful people there." In particular, he praised his former co-star, Emmy award-winning actor Sean was drawn to playing Paul since he was an "honorable character" on the hit NBC daytime drama. "Honesty was so important to him. There are not that many characters in soap operas that are honorable these days," he said. "What I didn't like about Paul is that he was always so good." He noted that he enjoyed the challenge of being dialogue-heavy all the time, where he had to memorize many pages of script. "Your short-term and long-term memory are both muscles that can be worked, just like anything else. I really enjoyed working on the show. It was a lot of fun," he said. "Anytime I had a lot of dialogue I found easier than the days that I didn't have a lot of dialogue," he added. Regarding his plans for the future, he shared that he is working with The Peter Mayhew Foundation. "We are raising funds for special needs programs in public schools," he said. "I have a horror film that we are producing at the moment. I also have a comic book that will be published very soon." Digital age of entertainment On being an actor in this digital age, he admitted that it is quite "different." "It's wonderful because everything is accessible. All education is accessible on YouTube or any of the learning apps. If you want to learn something in this day and age, you can learn it simply by putting the time into it," he explained. "The digital age is exciting because you can create your own content and you are your own network," he said. "People tune in every day to check it out, and it's nice to have those wonderful followers that send you love and support your support. Hearing from haters too may be helpful because that may help me refine my strategy. Sometimes hearing a different perspective really does help." Each day, Sean is motivated by his desire to "accomplish things." "I also feel great after going to the gym. I feel I can tackle anything after that," he said. "In life, it's about being successful. Even in failure, there is success since you are always going to learn." For young and aspiring actors, Sean said, "Never give up." "Perseverance and hard work are everything," he said. Sean is a big believer of the following inspirational quote by former professional basketball star Michael Jordan: "I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." He revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Success comes to those who work." Speaking of success, Sean defined it as follows: "When the people that I love, and those around me feel that love, and know that I am taking care of them." For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "I love and I appreciate all of them. I do my best to reach out to them via direct messages. I wouldn't be where I am without the fans." To learn more about actor Christopher Sean, follow him on Sean shared his excitement for " Samantha's Friends " fundraiser next year, which will feature a "Phantom of the Opera" theme. I wouldn't be where I am without the fans."To learn more about actor Christopher Sean, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter