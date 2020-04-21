Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Christopher Sean (ex-Paul Narita on "Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal about several upcoming fan events and benefits, as well as staying safe. "Samantha's Friends is a well-oiled machine and I am lucky to be a part of it," he added. Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean Sammy Bozza Last year, Sean earned a Daytime Emmy pre-nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for his portrayal of Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives. "That is really cool. A pre-nomination is still a win. I felt that the work I did was great. The fact that I got pre-nominated is really amazing," he admitted. "The work that goes into a soap opera is one of the hardest forms of acting. This is why the show has been going on for its 56th year." Speaking of Days of Our Lives, one of the biggest moments is "being told that I was going to be Drake Hogestyn's son." "That was one of the coolest things," he said. "Also, when my character, Paul Narita, comes out to his mother and then his grandfather. For me, that was the most important moment in my daytime tenure, since it was an honest, genuine and scary moment. I wanted to make sure it was real, honest and genuine. So many people deal with that and I wanted to tell their stories." He also voices the lead character Kazuda Xiono in the animated series Star Wars Resistance. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Doing my part for others in this quarantine." "Stay strong, stay healthy, together we flatten the curve. It's very hard but make sure to do simple things like wearing masks and washing your hands. The more we stick together in this, the faster we get out of this together," he explained. "This is also a reset button on mother nature," he added. He has been staying fit in this pandemic doing P90X workouts at home. "It's a full-body intense body workout for 90 full days," he said. When asked what track and field event he would do, he said, "I would probably do the 100 meter dash because I was always very fast. I've always been quick on my feet. I would love to do the 400 meter dash and the long jump as well." On Saturday October 10, Sean will be a part of the "Salem Proud" Sean defined the word success as "steps forward, whether it is big steps or baby steps." "Continuing to move forward. Success is always forward progression and if you fall back, get up and continue to step forward. Always push hard," he concluded. For more information on actor Actor Christopher Sean Chris Haston, NBC "We are doing the best we can while in quarantine," he said. "Luckily, I set myself up for success with my in-home studio to do voice-over work and it has worked wonders for us. Success is always forward progression and if you fall back, get up and continue to step forward. Always push hard," he concluded.For more information on actor Christopher Sean , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Christopher Sean, Actor, days of our lives, Pandemic Christopher Sean Actor days of our lives Pandemic