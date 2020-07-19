Christopher Sean participates in 'Ghost of Tsushima' video game

Email
article imageChristopher Sean participates in 'Ghost of Tsushima' video game

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
It's official. Actor Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives" alum) has entered the video game world. He revealed that he is a part of the new PlayStation 4 video game, "Ghost of Tsushima."
"I am honored to announce that I was a part of this genius huge new project. Ghost of Tsushima is out today," he exclaimed in a social media post.
Sean added that he plays Emanjiro, and that he really enjoyed working with the team at Sucker Punch. "I hope you all get to enjoy the beauty of this production," he said, prior to noting that it is based off of historical events, and he hailed it as "absolutely gorgeous."
"Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this monumental production," he said, effusively. "I just want to give a huge shout out to Amanda Wyatt for believing in me. Seriously respect her talent and ability so so much as a director, and thank you to Ivy Isenberg for giving me a chance," he added.
In the next two months, Sean is looking forward to being a part of the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" benefit fundraiser, which will take place on September 19 and 20, at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida. The proceeds from the event benefit the Southeastern Guide Dogs, and "Samantha's Friends" is in its 23rd year.
In addition, on Saturday October 10, Sean will be a part of the "Salem Proud" Spectrum Celebrity Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For each ticket sold, Spectrum will donate $10 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
