Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChristopher Sean announces he is Nightwing in Gotham Knights

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives" alum) revealed that he is Nightwing in the upcoming Batman video game Called Gotham Knights
Sean had played the role of Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives for four years, and now, he has taken on a new role. He announced that he is playing the role of Nightwing in the forcoming Gotham Knights video game.
This highly-anticipated video game is slated to be released in 2021, and it will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and on Xbox Series X when it launches.
View this post on Instagram

I am Nightwing

A post shared by Christopher Sean (@mrchristophersean) on

Aside from Christopher Sean voicing Nightwing, America Young is the voice of Batgirl, Stephen Oyoung is the voice of Red Hood, with Sloan Mogan Siegel voicing Robin, and Gildart Jackson as the voice of Alfred.
Watch the world premiere trailer of "Gotham Knights" below.
The synopsis is that Batman is dead and not it is lef to the Batman Family (comprised of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin) to protect Gotham City, in an effort to restore hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. One must evolve into the new Dark Knight in order to save Gotham City from chaos.
Sean also voices the character Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars: Resistance.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean back in April of 2020.
Christopher Sean
Christopher Sean
Bjoern Kommerell
More about Christopher Sean, Nightwing, gotham knights, Primetime, Video game
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Digging up graves: an Indonesian community honours its dead
Berlin police stop mass 'anti-corona' protest
Sweden militarizing large island of Gotland
Scott Shilstone talks Spectrum Zoom fan event, fostering a duck Special
Modi's 'settler' masterplan for Indian Kashmir
Kastellorizo, idyllic island at heart of Greece-Turkey row
'Black Panther' star Boseman dies after private battle with cancer
Rome's last 'Cinema Paradiso' of porn
Italian coastguard comes to aid of Banksy-funded rescue boat
Op-Ed: Flying cars have arrived — Now what do we do? Anything sane?