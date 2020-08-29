By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives" alum) revealed that he is Nightwing in the upcoming Batman video game Called Gotham Knights This highly-anticipated video game is slated to be released in 2021, and it will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and on Xbox Series X when it launches. View this post on Instagram I am Nightwing A post shared by Christopher Sean (@mrchristophersean) on Aug 22, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT Aside from Christopher Sean voicing Nightwing, America Young is the voice of Batgirl, Stephen Oyoung is the voice of Red Hood, with Sloan Mogan Siegel voicing Robin, and Gildart Jackson as the voice of Alfred. Watch the world premiere trailer of "Gotham Knights" below. The synopsis is that Batman is dead and not it is lef to the Batman Family (comprised of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin) to protect Gotham City, in an effort to restore hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. One must evolve into the new Dark Knight in order to save Gotham City from chaos. Sean also voices the character Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars: Resistance. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean Bjoern Kommerell Sean had played the role of Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives for four years, and now, he has taken on a new role. He announced that he is playing the role of Nightwing in the forcoming Gotham Knights video game.This highly-anticipated video game is slated to be released in 2021, and it will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and on Xbox Series X when it launches.Aside from Christopher Sean voicing Nightwing, America Young is the voice of Batgirl, Stephen Oyoung is the voice of Red Hood, with Sloan Mogan Siegel voicing Robin, and Gildart Jackson as the voice of Alfred.Watch the world premiere trailer of "Gotham Knights" below.The synopsis is that Batman is dead and not it is lef to the Batman Family (comprised of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin) to protect Gotham City, in an effort to restore hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. One must evolve into the new Dark Knight in order to save Gotham City from chaos.Sean also voices the character Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars: Resistance.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean back in April of 2020. More about Christopher Sean, Nightwing, gotham knights, Primetime, Video game Christopher Sean Nightwing gotham knights Primetime Video game