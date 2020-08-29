Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Christopher James Baker ("Ozark" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the DC Universe series "Stargirl" and being an actor in the digital age. Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he said, "I don't get inspired everyday. It's hard work, but as Picasso said 'Inspiration exists but it has to find you working'." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "The workflow of filming hasn’t changed all that much, but what can be achieved with VFX technology, particularly on a show like Stargirl where one of the main characters (S.T.R.I.P.E.) is completely CGI, is remarkable." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "find their tribe." "Find other actors, get together, start a theatre company, put on plays. Write your own plays. Make short films. Above all, make your own work. Find the people you love to play with and make the play your work," he said. He listed Catherine O'Hara as his dream collaboration partner in the acting world. "Catherine O'Hara blows my mind. I'm obsessed with her," he admitted. On the definition of success, he remarked, "I lean into the impermanence of life and the idea of 'success' is so final and completely arbitrary." He offered the following inspirational message for his fans during the pandemic. "This too, shall pass. Keep going, be kind to each other. Use this forced stillness to look deeper," he said. For his fans and supporters, he concluded about Stargirl, "Watch it. It's fundamentally full of hope and is a good antidote if you feel like you need a bit more light in your world." To learn more about actor Christopher James Baker, follow him on Actor Christopher James Baker Photo by Emma Hellowell On being a part of the DC Universe series Stargirl, he said, "It was a really special group of people to work with and making something that’s about superheroes is just inherently fun and a little bit crazy. So the set was always a lot of fun."Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he said, "I don't get inspired everyday. It's hard work, but as Picasso said 'Inspiration exists but it has to find you working'."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "The workflow of filming hasn’t changed all that much, but what can be achieved with VFX technology, particularly on a show like Stargirl where one of the main characters (S.T.R.I.P.E.) is completely CGI, is remarkable."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "find their tribe." "Find other actors, get together, start a theatre company, put on plays. Write your own plays. Make short films. Above all, make your own work. Find the people you love to play with and make the play your work," he said.He listed Catherine O'Hara as his dream collaboration partner in the acting world. "Catherine O'Hara blows my mind. I'm obsessed with her," he admitted.On the definition of success, he remarked, "I lean into the impermanence of life and the idea of 'success' is so final and completely arbitrary."He offered the following inspirational message for his fans during the pandemic. "This too, shall pass. Keep going, be kind to each other. Use this forced stillness to look deeper," he said.For his fans and supporters, he concluded about Stargirl, "Watch it. It's fundamentally full of hope and is a good antidote if you feel like you need a bit more light in your world."To learn more about actor Christopher James Baker, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page More about Christopher James Baker, Ozark, stargirl, Digital Age Christopher James Ba... Ozark stargirl Digital Age