Composer Christopher French chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about composing music for the thriller "Alice Fades Away," which will be released on February 16 via 1091 Pictures.

He opened up about composing for Alice Fades Away. "When I first watched the film, I was immediately taken back by the stylistic and the general vibe of the picture. Ryan Bliss has such an interesting, unique, and cool vision. The whole process was great and extremely creative. The collaborative process was super open," he said.

"We got most of it done before COVID, which was great," he said. "I spend 95 percent of my time alone in the studio anyway."

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I have been making music all of my life. For me, music is the default way that my brain expresses itself, maybe more so than words. I go with wherever a feeling takes me. As I moved into film and TV scoring, I've developed a process of allowing the story to sink in and connect with the filmmaker's vision, that way, I can let each story or project inspire its own sounds."

"With Alice Fades Away, I wanted to stay true to the time period of the story, so it was an interesting challenge on a really fun and experimental journey for me to find ways to do what I normally would do, especially with the more atmospheric elements of the score," he said about how the score was inspired for the film.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Awaiting Fatherhood." He is the husband of actress and singer Ashley Tisdale, and she is pregnant with their first child together.

Alice Fades Away is available for pre-order. "The fans should check out this film. I think they are going to love it," he said. "One of the most intriguing elements of the movie to me is the gripping and eerie and beautifully done cinematography with its awe-inspiring imagery."