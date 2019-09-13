Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Entertainment Former Harlem Globetrotter Christon Staples chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming L.A. Street Festival. He spoke about "The Bachelorette" and being a Harlem Globetrotter. "I may be a little biased, but the dunking competition is always a highlight to any show and this one will be no different. You don't have to be a knowledgable fan to have a good time. There's something for everyone here in addition to the 3x3 / dunking competitions," he elaborated. "There are some pretty legit food trucks and an open esports competition featuring 'Super Smash Bros Ultimate.' Not a bad way to celebrate the last weekend of summer," he added. He described the 14th season of The Bachelorette as an "amazing experience." "I finally got to show the world a little bit more about myself aside from just basketball. I met some great people that I will be friends with for a lifetime. I also got to meet an amazing woman. If I could do it again, I would," he said. Each day, Staples is motivated by his family. "My family is my biggest motivation. I'll work hard now, so they can be good later. Achieving a goal I set out to do motivates me to go harder to achieve another. Once I make one dream possible, I feel like I can't settle. I have to keep going," he explained. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "My plans for the future include being a motivational speaker and helping others reach their goals. I also want to still help others in the field of slam dunking." On being a Harlem Globetrotter, he remarked, "Being a Harlem Globetrotters was one of the most fun times of my life. I had the opportunity to travel the world doing what I love: winning basketball games night after night with so many fans smiling and having a great time. It is a memory I will always treasure." For young and aspiring athletes, he said, "My biggest advice is to work hard on yourself. Know your strengths and do your best to become the best at what you are good at." He revealed that the best advice he was ever given was the following: "Don't settle for less than what you deserve." Staples defined the word success as "doing what you love every day because it makes you happy." For his fans and supporters, he said, "I would like to thank the fans for being so great. We couldn't have this platform to showcase our talents without you." Staples will be a part of the 3x3 event at L.A. Street Festival on Sept. 20 and 21. "Fans can expect a fun, all-encompassing Los Angeles experience including FIBA 3x3, esports, live music, and food trucks. 