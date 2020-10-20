Email
Christian Isaiah talks about 'Shameless,' Vin Diesel, digital age

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Christian Isaiah chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Shameless" on Showtime/Netflix and being an actor in the digital age.
"It has been a great experience working with great actors and I have learned so much," he said about Shameless.
"What I love most about Shameless is that the cast is like a real family and everyone gets along and they enjoy working together," he said.
On being an actor in the digital age, Isaiah said, "Well, it's hard to answer because I am so young all I know is being an actor in the digital age. But I guess it is cool, to answer your question because the fans get to connect with me more."
Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Knowing the sacrifices that my mom made to allow me to live my dreams and do what I love since the age of six motivates me daily."
For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Dream big and don't be afraid to go after your dreams and work hard."
He listed Vin Diesel as his dream collaboration partner in acting. "Vin Diesel, because I love Fast and Furious, Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, John David Washington, and Denzel Washington," he explained.
On his definition of the word success, he said, "Set a goal, understand you will have obstacles, create positivity, clear your mind of doubt, embrace the challenges, stay focused, and show the world you can do it."
Isaiah concluded about Shameless, "It is a great show with great people that play a dysfunctional family, but I promise you will find a character that reminds you of yourself or a family member and you will love it."
To learn more about actor Christian Isaiah, follow him on Instagram.
