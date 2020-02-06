By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment U.S. Marine vet and actor Chris Van Etten ("General Hospital") is featured in a new episode of "68 Whiskey" on the Paramount network. This episode hits home for Van Etten since he is a double-amputee himself who had lost his legs in an I.E.D explosion in Afghanistan back in 2012. Walk was an inspirational short film about his life, where he raised awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In this moving 68 Whiskey episode, the actor re-enacts the moment that he lost both of his legs, and then he begs the medics to give a letter he wrote to his wife. For more information on actor Chris Van Etten, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with actor Van Etten's episode of 68 Whiskey will air tonight on Wednesday, February 5 at 10 p.m. on the Paramount network. He made the announcement on a post on his Instagram page . This show deals with a group of Army medics that are stationed in Afghanistan on a base that is known as "The Orphanage."This episode hits home for Van Etten since he is a double-amputee himself who had lost his legs in an I.E.D explosion in Afghanistan back in 2012. Walk was an inspirational short film about his life, where he raised awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).In this moving 68 Whiskey episode, the actor re-enacts the moment that he lost both of his legs, and then he begs the medics to give a letter he wrote to his wife.For more information on actor Chris Van Etten, follow him on Instagram , and on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with actor Chris Van Etten back in July of 2019, where he offered advice to other veterans dealing with PTSD. More about Chris Van Etten, 68 Whiskey, Actor, General hospital Chris Van Etten 68 Whiskey Actor General hospital