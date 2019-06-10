East Meadow
Acclaimed comedian Chris Roach chatted with this journalist on the red carpet at the seventh annual PinkTie event that took place on June 10.
It was held at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Long Island. He shared his excitement to be at this fundraiser, and he shared that he would love to meet former professional ice hockey player Mike Richter. "I want to have a few drinks and a few raffles," he joked.
The PinkTie 2019 event raises funds for the Stony Brook Children's Hospital.
Roach revealed that he just finished working with veteran actor and comedian Kevin James (Kevin Can Wait) in New Jersey this past weekend. "We performed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and it was so big," he said. "It was almost intimidating to look at the stage."
In his solo endeavors, Roach noted that he is keeping busy with his stand-up comedy. On Saturday, June 15, Roach will be playing at Rockwells in Pelham, New York. "The fans can expect me to bring the funny, baby," he said.
On June 22, he will be doing a live taping at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. "That show will be taped for audio for SiriusXM," he said.
Roach has a podcast with Steve Belanger called Long Island Explained.
To learn more about comedian Chris Roach, check out his official website.