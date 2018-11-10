Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed comedian and TV actor Chris Roach (formerly on "Kevin Can Wait") chatted with Digital Journal about his new podcast "Long Island Explained." Belanger added, "We started looking at some scripts and some project ideas, and the podcast came out naturally. We will talk about different things on Long Island, and it is great to have Chris' take on things since he is a Long Island native. I married into Long Island." They are up to the third episode of their podcast with some notable guests. They will chat about the Amityville Horror house and the following episode will be with Howard Stern. "We will talk about Everybody Loves Raymond, which is based here," Belanger said. Roach's song "Ronkokomo" is the theme song for their podcast. "That song is an earworm," Belanger admitted. When asked about the impact of technology on podcasting, Belanger said, "I have been doing podcasts for seven or eight years already. I did five years of weekly shows before taking a little break. Then, I was sitting with Chris at the diner every week, and we turned that into a show." "Steve is the brains of this operation, as you see," Roach added, with a laugh. "We both have the look for radio," they joked. Roach revealed that on New Year's Eve, he will be performing at For their listeners, they concluded, "We hope they enjoy the podcast. We will cover history, scandals, celebrities, and all the juicy things. It's good that we look at it from two different viewpoints." On this podcast, Roach is joined with Steve Belanger, a podcast veteran who married into Long Island. "Steve and I met through a mutual friend, who is a casting director, and he thought that Steve and I would hit it off," Roach said. "We got together in a diner, The Forum in Bay Shore, and we kicked around some ideas about podcasts, and we decided to do a podcast on Long Island."Belanger added, "We started looking at some scripts and some project ideas, and the podcast came out naturally. We will talk about different things on Long Island, and it is great to have Chris' take on things since he is a Long Island native. I married into Long Island."They are up to the third episode of their podcast with some notable guests. They will chat about the Amityville Horror house and the following episode will be with Howard Stern. "We will talk about Everybody Loves Raymond, which is based here," Belanger said.Roach's song "Ronkokomo" is the theme song for their podcast. "That song is an earworm," Belanger admitted.When asked about the impact of technology on podcasting, Belanger said, "I have been doing podcasts for seven or eight years already. I did five years of weekly shows before taking a little break. Then, I was sitting with Chris at the diner every week, and we turned that into a show.""Steve is the brains of this operation, as you see," Roach added, with a laugh. "We both have the look for radio," they joked.Roach revealed that on New Year's Eve, he will be performing at Governor's Comedy Club at McGuires in Bohemia. "It's everybody's dream to spend the end of the year with me," he said, jokingly. "We could sing 'Ronkokomo' at the bar."For their listeners, they concluded, "We hope they enjoy the podcast. We will cover history, scandals, celebrities, and all the juicy things. It's good that we look at it from two different viewpoints." More about Chris Roach, Long Island Explained, Podcast, Comedian Chris Roach Long Island Explaine... Podcast Comedian