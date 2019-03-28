Lanier is nominated for her portrayal of villainess Nelle Benson on General Hospital
. This marks her third career Emmy nomination, all of which were in the "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" category, which honors actresses under the age of 25.
She is nominated alongside her fellow co-stars Hayley Erin
(Kiki Jerome) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), as well as Olivia Rose Keegan
and Victoria Konefal
from the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
.
In August of 2018, as Digital Journal reported
, Lanier left her role on General Hospital
after two years on the show but continues to make guest appearances from time to time for short story arcs.
Fellow "Younger Actress" Emmy nominee Hayley Erin also left General Hospital
to star in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
.