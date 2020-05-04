Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Actress and singer Chloe Lang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "LazyTown," and noted that her new single "Is It Love." "I learned so much about working on set and the cast and crew was a blast. One interesting thing is that the entire production took place under one roof...from legal, to storyboard and props, to filming, and post-production. There was always something to do and someone to visit in between takes. It was an incredible, hard-working experience for me that I continue to be grateful for to this day," she said. Her favorite part of LazyTown included being able to work with such a "fun and professional cast and crew and to learn from them" and to be "able to dive into the Icelandic culture." "My continued friendships from my time on LazyTown are priceless," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is nice to have social media platforms so that I can share my work and communicate with my fans. It has also provided a certain convenience to the auditioning process. On the flip side, it can be stressful if you let all the criticism and pressure affect you." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you are passionate about acting, it will always steer you in the right direction. You should find enjoyment within the process because that is part of the work, not just being on set. Rejection is also a part of this industry and you cannot let that affect who you are." She listed the following actors as her dream acting partners: "Leonardo DeCaprio, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Zendaya." "For as long as I can remember that has been my list. Can you arrange anything for me?" she asked with a smile. On visiting Greece, she said, "Greece was on my bucket list so when the opportunity came up I could not say no. My boyfriend and I went to Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos. The views were breathtaking, the weather was perfect, the food was great and the people of Greece were so welcoming. I look forward to when I can return." She defined success as follows: "I think that success is an attitude and not the acquisition of things or profit. I think it is important to have goals both short and long term that will bring you confidence and happiness." For fans and supporters, she concluded, "The best thing I can say is a big 'thank you' for your continued interest and positive support." Her song "Is It Love" is available on For more information follow her on "I began working for LazyTown when I was 10 years old and I had to move to Iceland," she said. "I feel that my experience there is best broken down in two parts. It was a different country so everything was new: language, food, friends, climate, and more. How we spent our time off was completely different than what I was used to. Staying connected with family and friends was not always easy because of the time difference and people's daily schedules.""I learned so much about working on set and the cast and crew was a blast. One interesting thing is that the entire production took place under one roof...from legal, to storyboard and props, to filming, and post-production. There was always something to do and someone to visit in between takes. It was an incredible, hard-working experience for me that I continue to be grateful for to this day," she said.Her favorite part of LazyTown included being able to work with such a "fun and professional cast and crew and to learn from them" and to be "able to dive into the Icelandic culture." "My continued friendships from my time on LazyTown are priceless," she said.On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is nice to have social media platforms so that I can share my work and communicate with my fans. It has also provided a certain convenience to the auditioning process. On the flip side, it can be stressful if you let all the criticism and pressure affect you."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you are passionate about acting, it will always steer you in the right direction. You should find enjoyment within the process because that is part of the work, not just being on set. Rejection is also a part of this industry and you cannot let that affect who you are."She listed the following actors as her dream acting partners: "Leonardo DeCaprio, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Zendaya." "For as long as I can remember that has been my list. Can you arrange anything for me?" she asked with a smile.On visiting Greece, she said, "Greece was on my bucket list so when the opportunity came up I could not say no. My boyfriend and I went to Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos. The views were breathtaking, the weather was perfect, the food was great and the people of Greece were so welcoming. I look forward to when I can return."She defined success as follows: "I think that success is an attitude and not the acquisition of things or profit. I think it is important to have goals both short and long term that will bring you confidence and happiness."For fans and supporters, she concluded, "The best thing I can say is a big 'thank you' for your continued interest and positive support."Her song "Is It Love" is available on Apple Music For more information follow her on Instagram Tik Tok , and her official website More about Chloe Lang, Lazytown, Leonardo dicaprio, Actress Chloe Lang Lazytown Leonardo dicaprio Actress