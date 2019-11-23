By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Huntington - On December 1, acclaimed actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri will be bringing "A Bronx Tale" to The Paramount in Huntington. Particularly impressive about this one-man is that it is comprised of 18 colorful characters and the fact that Palminteri plays all of them. The classic 1993 American crime drama film, A Bronx Tale, is based on his screenplay and it was directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. A Bronx Tale is the coming of age story of an Italian-American boy, Calogero Anello. After Calogero encounters a mob boss, he is faced with a challenge. He is torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father. In 1996, Palminteri was the recipient of the Leadership in Entertainment Award from the Coalition of Italo-American Association, Inc. He was also Palminteri was nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" for his work in Bullets Over Broadway. For more information on veteran actor, screenwriter and playwright Chazz Palminteri, check out his To learn more about his upcoming "A Bronx Tale" show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's official website Particularly impressive about this one-man is that it is comprised of 18 colorful characters and the fact that Palminteri plays all of them.The classic 1993 American crime drama film, A Bronx Tale, is based on his screenplay and it was directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. A Bronx Tale is the coming of age story of an Italian-American boy, Calogero Anello.After Calogero encounters a mob boss, he is faced with a challenge. He is torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father.In 1996, Palminteri was the recipient of the Leadership in Entertainment Award from the Coalition of Italo-American Association, Inc. He was also honored by President Bill Clinton with a Special Achievement Award for the Performing Arts from the National Italian American Foundation in Washington, D.C.Palminteri was nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" for his work in Bullets Over Broadway.For more information on veteran actor, screenwriter and playwright Chazz Palminteri, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about Chazz Palminteri, the paramount, a bronx tale, Actor Chazz Palminteri the paramount a bronx tale Actor