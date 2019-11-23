Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChazz Palminteri to bring 'A Bronx Tale' to The Paramount

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - On December 1, acclaimed actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri will be bringing "A Bronx Tale" to The Paramount in Huntington.
To learn more about his upcoming "A Bronx Tale" show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's official website.
Particularly impressive about this one-man is that it is comprised of 18 colorful characters and the fact that Palminteri plays all of them.
The classic 1993 American crime drama film, A Bronx Tale, is based on his screenplay and it was directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. A Bronx Tale is the coming of age story of an Italian-American boy, Calogero Anello.
After Calogero encounters a mob boss, he is faced with a challenge. He is torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father.
In 1996, Palminteri was the recipient of the Leadership in Entertainment Award from the Coalition of Italo-American Association, Inc. He was also honored by President Bill Clinton with a Special Achievement Award for the Performing Arts from the National Italian American Foundation in Washington, D.C.
Palminteri was nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" for his work in Bullets Over Broadway.
For more information on veteran actor, screenwriter and playwright Chazz Palminteri, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
More about Chazz Palminteri, the paramount, a bronx tale, Actor
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz
Lion cub mummies feature in huge ancient Egypt find
Review: Randy Rainbow pokes fun at impeachment inquiry with parody video Special
Many disagreements between US House and Senate delay NDAA bill
Review: Judy Collins puts on ethereal show at Joe's Pub in New York City Special
Canadian economy affected by continuing CN rail strike
Modi's party makes surprise comeback in India's richest state
Former Trump advisor accuses White House of blocking Twitter access
Canadian consumers also warned to not eat romaine lettuce
Why has a data leak of 1 billion social media profiles occurred? Special