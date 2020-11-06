Email
article imageChatting with Vini Lanza of London Roar during ISL Season 2 Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Sports
On November 6, Brazilian swimmer Vini Lanza chatted with Digital Journal as part of a virtual International Swimming League (ISL) mixed zone conference.
Lanza competes for the London Roar swimming team, where Rob Woodhouse serves as its General Manager.
Joining Lanza in this online press conference following the ISL match were the following swimmers: Townley Haas from Cali Condors, Pieter Timmers from New York Breakers, and Suzuka Hasegawa from Tokyo Frog Kings.
When asked by this journalist if there were any moments that defined him over the course of this month, Lanza responded, "Yes, for sure. Melanie [Marshall] is really great at bringing us together and bringing the best out of each athlete. She did that with me. Mel and I had a talk and I asked her for an opportunity and she provided that to me later on. I am very proud of that, and I am very proud that we had that conversation since we strengthened our bond right there."
"In this match, I got the opportunity to be a captain. That was really important for me, I am very grateful for that and I am just trying to perform well and be the best that I can be," Lanza added.
To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Vini Lanza, follow him on Instagram.
