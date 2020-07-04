Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Vincent Irizarry chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is certainly opening up opportunities. As the years keep going on, the product is so much more professional. Quality is becoming much better. I can name several shows that are a prime example of that. Studio City. Speaking of Studio City, this past February, Irizarry went to the red carpet screening that was hosted by In 2009, he took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his work in All My Children. That year, he tied with Jeff Branson for Guiding Light. "That was wonderful," he said. "My last Emmy nomination was for 'Lead Actor' for playing Demos in Days of Our Lives and that was very special. I loved working with Ari Zucker, she's a fantastic actress. We clicked immediately and we worked hard together." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy as a soap actor for all of those years, he said, "I don't even think about that anymore. I know my process, and I am excellent with memorization. I don't have an issue with it at all. Typically, I can get through scenes without needing to stop. I learned that early on." Most recently, he played the role of Dr. Jordan Armstrong on The Bold and The Beautiful. "I loved working there, that was a great, welcoming cast, crew and production staff," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "You need to be prepared for the rejections that will come. Chances are that you will go to so many auditions before you get a part. There will be a lot of auditions in between your jobs. Acting needs to be something that you are simply drawn to doing, and are passionate about it." In addition to acting, Irizarry is a realtor. 