World-renowned comedian, actor, and Internet sensation Vic DiBitetto chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors and being an artist in the digital age. In addition, DiBitetto is a regular cast member on the TV series Gravesend on Amazon Prime. "That has been amazing since I'm a regular member. I don't have one line and they don't send me home," he said. "William DeMeo is the writer, director, and producer, and he's a sweetheart. I'm doing a scene with William Forsythe, Andrew Dice Glay, and William DeMeo, and I am just pinching myself as I am doing my lines. It is just surreal and amazing. I don't want to get off this cloud that I am on." DiBitetto is headlining two shows at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which has a capacity of 5,000 people. "We sold out one show, and they keep adding shows," he said. "Due to COVID-19, we can't fill it up with 5,000 people, but it is what it is and we will get through this." He is about to hit over two million followers and fans on his social media pages. "I have fans on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. It's cross-pollination, and it's just insane," he said. "I literally have more fans than a celebrity on a sitcom. It is just amazing." DiBitetto complimented fellow comedian "The same holds true for On being a comedian and Internet personality in the digital age, he said, "I tried a couple of virtual shows for a while, and I sold them out but it's not the same. I am in my office looking at a computer but you need a live audience. Comedy is meant for a live audience." "After this pandemic fades out I feel that people will want to go out more than ever to be entertained," he added. "My calendar is filling up again and it's a great feeling. I am just riding the wave since tomorrow is promised to nobody." For young and aspiring comics, he said, "Get ready to pay your dues, nothing is going to happen overnight. It took me 35 years to get to where I am today. You need to have stage time, the more stage time the better. Never give up, never surrender, and don't listen to anybody. Surround yourself with positive people." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The American dream is still alive and I am living proof." DiBitetto defined the word success simply as "being happy in life." "I am married 38 years, at the end of the day, when you know that your wife is behind you that's half the battle. It's not about fame or fortune, it's about being happy where you are. Staying healthy and happy is a success for me," he said. To learn more about acclaimed comedian and Internet sensation Vic DiBitetto, check out his Comedian Vic DiBitetto Len DeLessio He just co-headlined shows with iconic comedian Andrew Dice Clay. 