Emmy-nominated actor Kin Shriner ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live fan event on May 1. Shriner shared that he is excited for This panel will steam on The Locher Room's On April 25, Shriner was a part of a Zoom fan event with Lynn Herring, which was produced by Coastal Entertainment, and the day prior to that, on April 24, he made a surprise appearance in Kathleen Gati's virtual "Kathleen in the Kitchen" fan event. "I popped up in Kathleen's kitchen," he said. "General Hospital fans are into this storyline of us so we are just keeping it alive, and we are keeping the fans lathered up about Dr. Obrecht and Scotty together." He also complimented young actor William Lipton (Cameron Webber on General Hospital) for being a "great kid" and he enjoys doing scenes with him. "When I see that I get to work with him, I know it's going to be a fun day. He's like a young sponge and he has everybody going on and he has a great family," he said. "William [Lipton] is very respectful, professional, and at the top of his game. I love working with him, I hope I get more scenes with him and I hope they keep the relationship with Scotty and Cameron going," he added. On the key to his longevity in the acting and entertainment world, he said, "I keep sticking in there." "I am not willing to give the Scotty Baldwin character up yet. I have to keep fighting for my day in the sun," he said. "I still enjoy the process and people always ask 'how do I remember all the lines?' and it kind of comes with the dinner. The brain is a very strong bicep and it's ready to curl." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Reinventing Again." "I am still reinventing the wheel here," he said. Aside from playing Scotty Baldwin on General Hospital, he also voiced Green Arrow in Justice League Unlimited, where he worked with Susan Eisenberg (who voiced Wonder Woman), who co-created Soap Con Live. "Soap Con Live is Susan's baby and she believes that just like the superhero genre, there are soap opera fans that are ready for the gathering of vintage soaps. They have different shows represented from today and yesteryears, and it will be great for the die-hard fans," he said. Shriner defined the word success as "having steady work." For his fans, he said, "Hang in there, we have more to come. We have new and fresh material coming your way." We have new and fresh material coming your way."To learn more about Kin Shriner, follow him on Instagram and Twitter