Veteran soap actor Tristan Rogers (who plays Robert Scorpio) chatted with Digital Journal about being the new DA on "General Hospital" and his upcoming fan events on the East Coast this November.

Most recently, Roger's character was announced as the new district attorney on the show, while Elizabeth Hendrickson parted ways with the show as Margaux Dawson. "I will be on General Hospital for the foreseeable future," he said, prior to adding that fortunately, his character "has a lot of history to lean back on."

On November 9, Rogers will be at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, along with fellow co-star John J. York (Mac Scorpio) as part of a "Scorpio Brothers" event. "It should be a blast not only the fans but for us as well," Rogers said.

At the same time, York is the interim Police Commissioner of Port Charles on the show. "To get to tour with John J. York will be a lot of fun. We not only work together on-screen, but we are also great friends. He's a solid part of the Scorpio family. What could be better than having them both in law enforcement? It's perfect," he said.

On the following day, November 10, they will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Rogers and York will be exploring the history of the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital through the eyes of the "Scorpio Brothers." "As long as the fans are having a good time, that's all that really matters," he said. "The fans are going to learn that York has a great sense of humor, and the two of us together are hysterical."

Rogers is drawn to his iconic character Robert Scorpio because he is "tough but fair," and most importantly, he has managed to maintain that.

He had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of the "General Hospital" Fantasy events in Illinois and Ohio this past April with such iconic soap actresses as Leslie Charleson and Jacklyn Zeman . "That was great. It was great to work with the both of them," he said. "That was my first personal appearance that I've done with Leslie. She's a lot of fun and has a lot of things to talk about because of the history of the show, and the public wants to hear all about it."

Rogers feels that the key to longevity in the entertainment business is to be "interesting and entertaining." "Essentially, to serve mashed potatoes 100 different ways," he said.

The best advice he was ever given was to "do what you know." "By doing what you know, you never know where that will lead you. I think that's important," he explained.

One good thing about Rogers is that he never thinks about retiring. "I like to do what I do much too much and that's a good sign," he said.

Being a part of the digital age, Rogers said, "There is certainly a greater variety of product out there: having variety and exploring new avenues would be exciting."

He defined the word success in today's world as "being responsible."

To learn more about veteran actor Tristan Rogers, follow him on Twitter and his website