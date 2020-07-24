Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Trent Dawson ("As The World Turns") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Dawson, it was great to work with producer Suzanne Curry on The Six. "I love Suzanne," he admitted. "She and I met years ago. She was so generous and really helpful." Dawson received three Daytime Emmy nominations for his role as Henry Coleman on As the World Turns. "That felt great, but at the same time, it felt like a million years ago," he said. "It was really cool and fun." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy during his tenure on As the World Turns, he acknowledged that he "loved it." "Being on As the World Turns was like doing a one act play each day, and that's where my wheelhouse is," he admitted. On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "It makes things more accessible," he said. "If you want to make a film, in terms of editing software and in terms of YouTube, anybody can do this, if you have the time and the commitment. This is like the golden age since everyone has access to these tools." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to get some training. "If television doesn't work out for me, I can always do a play. I have all these other options. I am still acting, I am still making a living and I still have health insurance. Most importantly, I am enjoying what I am doing," he said. Recently, Dawson may be seen guest starring on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video, in an episode entitled "Marvelous Radio." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Do It Yourself (DIY)." Dawson defined the word success by quoting a life from It's a Wonderful Life: "no man is a failure who has friends." "At this stage in my life, success is for my two kids (ages three and five) to be healthy, happy and strong," he said. For his fans and supporters, he expressed his appreciation. "Thank you," he said. "The multigenerational impact that the show As The World Turns has had on people has been incredible. For me, the daytime world was a great training ground and I also made some extremely good friends." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Trent Dawson, check out his He directed his original screenplay, The Six, which will be presented at film festivals in 2019 and 2020. "Making the film was incredible. I decided to give myself a challenge and shoot a film in the dead of August on a subway platform in the South Bronx, without permission from the city," he said with a sweet laugh. "It was a trip, but fortunately, the police were really nice to us. It took a while to edit The Six and then, we started the submission process for festivals. "The multigenerational impact that the show As The World Turns has had on people has been incredible. For me, the daytime world was a great training ground and I also made some extremely good friends."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Trent Dawson, check out his official website and his Twitter page