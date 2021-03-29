Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Iconic actress Ruta Lee, one of Hollywood's most glamorous leading ladies, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new book, and her avid work with the nonprofit organization Thalians. "I admire, appreciate and respect anybody that can put their fanny down on a chair and sit down and write a book. I thought it was a painful procedure. Mostly, I recorded it and somebody else did the typing and transcribing," she said. "I am hoping that people will have a good time reading it. The book won't be expensive, I made sure that it is exceedingly affordable for people," she added. Throughout her career, she worked with such leading men as Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Charles Bronson, James Garner, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire, Robin Williams, Howard Keel, Bob Crane, and Frank Sinatra, among others. She starred in such films as Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Funny Face. "I have never risen to great superstar heights but I have worked all of my life, and that is a great joy and a great blessing," she said. She became one of the first female game show hosts, with Alex Trebek on High Rollers. "Alex became one of my dearest friends from the first day that we met," she said. Alex was Canadian-born as was I, and he had the wildest and zaniest sense of humor, which is something that you never got to see in the television shows that he did. He was just marvelous and he became one of my best friends. Alex wrote the foreword to my book, which was wonderful, and he did that shortly before he died. He will always continue to be in my life, there are always reruns," she elaborated. As a young starlet, she made international headlines when she convinced Khrushchev to release her 90-year-old grandmother from the Soviet Union. Her closest friends range from Rona Barrett, the late Phyllis Diller, Julie Newmar, the late Lucille Ball, the late Gypsy Rose Lee, and the late Debbie Reynolds, who was her best friend, and co-founder of Thalians. Thalians As co-founder of Thalians with Debbie Reynolds, the charitable organization is working with mentally disabled veterans, and it is committed to good mental health. The Thalians honored Lee for her dedication to mental health, where she joined the ranks of previous honorees Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Mary Tyler Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Angela Lansbury, and Clint Eastwood, to name a few. "The Thalians have been a very important part of my life," she said. "Aside from television, movies, and theater, the Thalians were my way of giving back. I am a strong believer of paying it forward." Lee has been either chairperson or president of Thalians for over 45 years. The roles exchanged between herself and Debbie Reynolds. The Thalians honored Lee for her dedication to mental health. "Debbie and I were the head mothers for 60 years practically. I encourage people to check out "With The Thalians, we are Hollywood for mental health, from pediatric through geriatric in our clinic. Now, we are focusing our total attention on the problems of returning veterans," she said. She is also the proud recipient of a star on the Most recently, Lee was recognized as a "Woman of Achievement" by Northwood University, where she joins a roster that features some elite women in America. For young and aspiring actors, Lee encouraged them to "hang in, try to do what you love doing, but more importantly, get an education that will provide you with a living while you are auditioning and reaching for the stars." "I feel that an education is very important since people should be knowledgable in showbusiness about what they are reading in a script and they should be able to handle things that come at you that an education will provide," she said. Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, she said, "The key was very clear to me when I started looking back. I was blessed to be able to do it all. I had a little bit of training: I was able to sing, dance, walk and talk, and read lines and chew gum at the same time. To this day, I still love performing but not necessarily rehearsals. The fact that I could do it all was my blessing and redemption in showbusiness." "I sincerely owe everything to my mom, who planted in me a very strong work ethic," she added. "My mom gets most of the credit since she was always very supportive. My parents are the prime example." She defined the word success as "being able to sleep at night knowing that you've pleased somebody during the day." "It's not financial or having great clothes or having lots of friends and traveling, it's about bringing a smile to somebody's face, whether it's a human being or an animal. It's about bringing a moment of joy to someone's life," she said. Lee has homes in Hollywood, Palm Springs, Fort Worth, and Las Hadas, Mexico. She considers the Metroplex her neighborhood, having played Casa Manana and other venues for over 35 years. She loves Texas and Texans. She also loves all animals and is the proud mother of four dogs, two cats, and a big white cockatoo. For more information on classic actress Ruta Lee, check out her Ruta Lee, Clint Eastwood, and Debbie Reynolds Courtesy of the Ruta Lee Archives, 'Consider Your Ass Kissed' Lee is releasing her memoir Consider Your Ass Kissed with Briton Publishing on March 29. A treasure trove of wonderful stories, anecdotes with rare first-hand and authentic memories of the entertainment industry. She considers the Metroplex her neighborhood, having played Casa Manana and other venues for over 35 years. She loves Texas and Texans. She also loves all animals and is the proud mother of four dogs, two cats, and a big white cockatoo.For more information on classic actress Ruta Lee, check out her official website