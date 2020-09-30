Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Robb Derringer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career in acting and his latest endeavors. He played the role of Randall Tapper in the TV series Stumptown. "It turned out to be such a big job. Stumptown was really great," he said. Derringer shared that Queen America on Facebook Watch, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, was also "great." "I play a really fun character there. I play her long-term lover and romantic foil, so we have quite an odyssey over the course of the season," he said. "Catherine is a Tony and Oscar-winning actress and it was an honor to work with her. She is really lovely." In the daytime world, he has appeared in six daytime dramas, which include Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, All My Children, and The Young and The Restless. "It has been a while since I had done any soap-work and I was really delighted to be nominated for an Emmy. That was a surprise, and frankly, I didn't expect that," he said. For his portrayal of Scooter Nelson in Days of Our Lives, he earned a 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." "It was terrific to work with Arianne Zucker, she's a lovely person. She is inclusive with the work and we worked on things together. Days of Our Lives has one of the warmest sets to work on," he said. "Also, working with Eric Martsolf was really awesome. He's a good dude. We hit it off and we stayed friends ever since," he added. In General Hospital, he noted that he had a lot of fun working with Emmy winner Finola Hughes as well. "That was a great experience too. Finola is a really nice person," he said. "Your memory is like a muscle. The more and the longer you do it, the more you can retain," he added, referring to be dialogue-heavy in the daytime drama world. Aside from being an actor, he is also a licensed pilot, an avid hang glider, paraglider pilot, and an overall adventurer. "I love being an actor, I love being an artist, but also, it's not my complete identity. There are so many other aspects that I enjoy outside of the business as well. I've had my pilot's license since I was 19 years old. Aviation has been a huge part of my life." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Embracing my Age." "I am 53 years old and I am in a transition place in my life right now," he explained. If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would love to do the pole vault, especially since it's the closest thing to flying. "I've always wanted to try that," he admitted. "It's incredible the heights those guys make." Derringer defined the word success as "living a happy, healthy and a fulfilled life." "I like to live my life a little unconventionally and a little more dangerous and adventurous than most people," he said. I really take that to heart when people express appreciation towards my work. I hope that I can continue to do great work for all of you in the coming years. I love the acting process and the creativity."