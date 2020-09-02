Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Hallmark actor and musician Paul Greene chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming Zoom fan event on September 13, which raises money for charity. On Sunday, September 13, he will be a part of an upcoming fan event with Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds go towards "I would like to thank my fans in advance for supporting the Cedars CanSupport charity, and they should have their questions ready for me," he said. "My fans are the best ever. A lot of them are called #hearties, and they are just amazing." He shared that each week he does livestream music shows on his official On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It doesn't feel any different. I am on set like normal and we are wearing masks on set. It feels normal, except for the occasional Zoom meetings with producers. The only difference is that our meetings are virtual these days." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Get in an acting class and see if this is something that you really enjoy. If it is, just double down. Then, don't have a fallback plan. You won't succeed if you have a way out. Also, don't take anything personally. I've had 640 auditions, I've had 40 'yeses' and 600 'nos' in my career. I've gotten masterful in not taking anything personally." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Rediscovery." He listed Jeff Bridges as his dream collaboration partner in the acting work. "I really love the Bridges family, so to someday do a movie with Jeff would be really cool. I look up to him a lot as an actor and he is a cool dude," he admitted. When asked what stroke he would do, if he were a professional swimmer, he responded, "I would do the breaststroke since I used to do that for a very long time." "If I needed it to survive, I would do the breaststroke," he explained. Greene defined the word success as follows: "When you wake up in the morning, and the first word that crosses your mind is preceded by a little smile and the first word out of your mouth is 'thank you'." To learn more about Hallmark actor Paul Greene, check out his official "I have been making the best of quarantine. I am doing great," he admitted. "We have been such a long time in quarantine so it feels like the new normal."On Sunday, September 13, he will be a part of an upcoming fan event with Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds go towards Cedars CanSupport . To learn more about this Zoom fan event, click here . "Zoom is the normal way to connect," he said. "I think it will be very relaxed and chill.""I would like to thank my fans in advance for supporting the Cedars CanSupport charity, and they should have their questions ready for me," he said. "My fans are the best ever. A lot of them are called #hearties, and they are just amazing."He shared that each week he does livestream music shows on his official Facebook page , for his dedicated fans many of which are affectionately known as #hearties.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It doesn't feel any different. I am on set like normal and we are wearing masks on set. It feels normal, except for the occasional Zoom meetings with producers. The only difference is that our meetings are virtual these days."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Get in an acting class and see if this is something that you really enjoy. If it is, just double down. Then, don't have a fallback plan. You won't succeed if you have a way out. Also, don't take anything personally. I've had 640 auditions, I've had 40 'yeses' and 600 'nos' in my career. I've gotten masterful in not taking anything personally."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Rediscovery."He listed Jeff Bridges as his dream collaboration partner in the acting work. "I really love the Bridges family, so to someday do a movie with Jeff would be really cool. I look up to him a lot as an actor and he is a cool dude," he admitted.When asked what stroke he would do, if he were a professional swimmer, he responded, "I would do the breaststroke since I used to do that for a very long time." "If I needed it to survive, I would do the breaststroke," he explained.Greene defined the word success as follows: "When you wake up in the morning, and the first word that crosses your mind is preceded by a little smile and the first word out of your mouth is 'thank you'."To learn more about Hallmark actor Paul Greene, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Paul Greene, Hallmark, Actor, Musician, hearties Paul Greene Hallmark Actor Musician hearties