Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Studio City - Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors and the digital age of entertainment. She also spoke about the November 8th Star Struck fan event in Studio City, California. Regarding her experience on the digital drama series, Ladies of the Lake, she said, "It was a lot of fun. Working with Michael Caruso was terrific." On being an actress in this digital age, Darbo said, "It is so amazing. I just finished doing a short film called Vinyl Child, which will hopefully go in a lot of festivals. I am also in Indoor Boys, where Alex Wyse asked me to be in it again. This time, I am on Skype in it." "As a professional though, I find it very difficult. It is tough for the actor now," she said. "I am in hopes that the digital will catch up so that people don't have to work in other places to help pay their bills." When asked what the title is of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Plugging Away." "We have to keep on working. It's a labor of love for me. I am trying to get some things that I am working on produced," she said. On Friday, November 8, Darbo will be a part of the "I really enjoyed doing the 'Samantha's Friends' event in Florida. I've done that for the past 12 years and I have only missed a couple," she added. "We wouldn't be anywhere without our fans and I am so appreciative of them. I try to stay as accessible as I can." For her fans, she concluded, "I love and adore them. Without the fans, we are nowhere." To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress She shared that she loved playing Shirley Spectra on The Bold and The Beautiful. "I told one of my fans that Shirley is going to win the lottery and come back and rebuild Spectra Fashions and just throw havoc on those people," she said.Regarding her experience on the digital drama series, Ladies of the Lake, she said, "It was a lot of fun. Working with Michael Caruso was terrific."On being an actress in this digital age, Darbo said, "It is so amazing. I just finished doing a short film called Vinyl Child, which will hopefully go in a lot of festivals. I am also in Indoor Boys, where Alex Wyse asked me to be in it again. This time, I am on Skype in it.""As a professional though, I find it very difficult. It is tough for the actor now," she said. "I am in hopes that the digital will catch up so that people don't have to work in other places to help pay their bills."When asked what the title is of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Plugging Away." "We have to keep on working. It's a labor of love for me. I am trying to get some things that I am working on produced," she said.On Friday, November 8, Darbo will be a part of the "YesterDAYS" Star Struck fan event in Studio City, California, along with many other fellow actors that have appeared on the show over the years. "A whole bunch of us will get together to say 'hello' to our fans," she said. "It always amazes me that I have been off of a show for so long but people still want to come and see me so many years later.""I really enjoyed doing the 'Samantha's Friends' event in Florida. I've done that for the past 12 years and I have only missed a couple," she added. "We wouldn't be anywhere without our fans and I am so appreciative of them. I try to stay as accessible as I can."For her fans, she concluded, "I love and adore them. Without the fans, we are nowhere."To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Patrika Darbo , follow her on Twitter and on Instagram More about Patrika Darbo, Actress, Emmy, Digital Age Patrika Darbo Actress Emmy Digital Age