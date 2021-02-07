Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emerging artist Patrick D. Luwis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Potwins," "BF For Hire," and his latest endeavors. "This year has been nuts, but I've been making a lot of big steps so I am excited about 2021. I've had a lot of progress and it's been a pretty productive year," he said. Regarding the silver lining in this pandemic, he said, "I got to spend a lot of time with my family, which I never get to do since they are on the East Coast. I got to spend time with my brothers, who I am super close with, and my parents so we had a lot of laughs, and it was really great." He noted that he has been "working out a lot" during the quarantine. "Another silver lining is that I am striving to become the healthiest version of myself that I possibly can. I'm doing a ton of cardio, hiking, I've been eating well, drinking a lot of water, and taking care of myself. Since I've moved to Los Angeles for acting, I've tried to stay as healthy as I can," he said. "I still want things to resume. I want work to resume," he added. Patrick D. Luwis Collin Stark Luwis shared that he has a deep fondness for the country and the islands of Greece. "I love Greece. I've been to Santorini and Mykonos, where the music and club scene are so much fun. I had the time of my life in Greece, it was amazing," he said. He listed the butterfly and the freestyle as his personal favorite strokes in swimming. While he hasn't traveled in a while, he acknowledged that he enjoys finding spots for cliff diving. "They are so much fun," he admitted. To learn more about actor Patrick D. Luwis Collin Stark On his latest projects, he said, "I did a guest star role in The Potwins as Travis, which was during COVID actually. I play a track star and it is a cool character. I also did four more episodes of BF for Hire.""This year has been nuts, but I've been making a lot of big steps so I am excited about 2021. I've had a lot of progress and it's been a pretty productive year," he said.Regarding the silver lining in this pandemic, he said, "I got to spend a lot of time with my family, which I never get to do since they are on the East Coast. I got to spend time with my brothers, who I am super close with, and my parents so we had a lot of laughs, and it was really great."He noted that he has been "working out a lot" during the quarantine. "Another silver lining is that I am striving to become the healthiest version of myself that I possibly can. I'm doing a ton of cardio, hiking, I've been eating well, drinking a lot of water, and taking care of myself. Since I've moved to Los Angeles for acting, I've tried to stay as healthy as I can," he said."I still want things to resume. I want work to resume," he added.Luwis shared that he has a deep fondness for the country and the islands of Greece. "I love Greece. I've been to Santorini and Mykonos, where the music and club scene are so much fun. I had the time of my life in Greece, it was amazing," he said.He listed the butterfly and the freestyle as his personal favorite strokes in swimming.While he hasn't traveled in a while, he acknowledged that he enjoys finding spots for cliff diving. "They are so much fun," he admitted.To learn more about actor Patrick D. Luwis , check out his IMDB page and follow him on Instagram More about Patrick D Luwis, Actor, The Potwins, BF for Hire Patrick D Luwis Actor The Potwins BF for Hire