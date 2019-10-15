Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane on NBC's "Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal about her career and some of the upcoming fan events. She spoke about the digital age of entertainment, gave advice for aspiring actors and defined success. On February 22 and 23, 2020, Bjorlin will be performing at the Myrtle Beach fan event, alongside such veteran daytime actors as Wally Kurth, Jacob Young, Eric Martsolf, and Kassie DePaiva. "That one is going to be fun. It's going to be a little different than all of the other events," she said. "It will be like a talent show, and we are all going to collaborate. It is going to be fun." This winter, Bjorlin is featured in the upcoming film, "I have been keeping busy outside of Days of Our Lives," she said about A Mermaid For Christmas. "Kyle and I have known each other since we were children, basically. We have an easy time working together and we have such good chemistry. It was a really easy decision to do this. I love Jessica Morris so much, she is so funny, talented and great. I have so many friends in this movie and it is exciting." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on Days of Our Lives, she said, "It's just like any other muscle on your body. The more you work it, the easier it becomes. The more you do it all the time, the easier it becomes." On her daily motivations, she said, "My sons are my everything. Every decision I make, artistically and creatively, is based around them and what's best for them. Becoming a parent is the most humbling feeling in the world since it's no longer about you. Things have to be positive and viable for your children. That's how I roll these days." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The business has changed so much. My advice would be to be persistent if you love it. Don't take 'no' for an answer. Keep educating yourself and staying in acting classes. You never stop learning. Stay in a class and keep doing it. You need to keep honing your craft, whatever that may be. That's so important." Bjorlin had nothing but the kindest remarks about " On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Perseverance." "That's what I think is happening right now in my life," she said. Bjorlin defined the word success as being "truly happy." "Your own definition of happiness is not necessarily the next person's definition of contentment," she explained. "As long as you are happy, that's success." To learn more about actress Nadia Bjorlin, check out her On November 8, Bjorlin will be a part of the "YesterDAYS" fan event in Studio City, California, along with other Days of Our Lives cast members (that played both former roles and current roles). To learn more about this event, check out the official Star Struck Fan events website . "People can expect a good time. There are a lot of people showing up. At these fan events, the fans are so fun and amazing. Fans fly in from all over the place. We are so appreciative just as much as the fans," she said.On February 22 and 23, 2020, Bjorlin will be performing at the Myrtle Beach fan event, alongside such veteran daytime actors as Wally Kurth, Jacob Young, Eric Martsolf, and Kassie DePaiva. "That one is going to be fun. It's going to be a little different than all of the other events," she said. "It will be like a talent show, and we are all going to collaborate. It is going to be fun."This winter, Bjorlin is featured in the upcoming film, A Mermaid For Christmas , written and directed by Michael Caruso , where she is starring alongside Kyle Lowder, Jessica Morris, and Kathleen Gati, among other talented actors."I have been keeping busy outside of Days of Our Lives," she said about A Mermaid For Christmas. "Kyle and I have known each other since we were children, basically. We have an easy time working together and we have such good chemistry. It was a really easy decision to do this. I love Jessica Morris so much, she is so funny, talented and great. I have so many friends in this movie and it is exciting."When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on Days of Our Lives, she said, "It's just like any other muscle on your body. The more you work it, the easier it becomes. The more you do it all the time, the easier it becomes."On her daily motivations, she said, "My sons are my everything. Every decision I make, artistically and creatively, is based around them and what's best for them. Becoming a parent is the most humbling feeling in the world since it's no longer about you. Things have to be positive and viable for your children. That's how I roll these days."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The business has changed so much. My advice would be to be persistent if you love it. Don't take 'no' for an answer. Keep educating yourself and staying in acting classes. You never stop learning. Stay in a class and keep doing it. You need to keep honing your craft, whatever that may be. That's so important."Bjorlin had nothing but the kindest remarks about " Samantha's Friends ," which benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs . "I wish I had been available to go more often. It's a really beautiful, lovely charity that raises money to help people who need service dogs," she said. " Sammy and Alice Bozza are so dedicated. How can you not root for an organization or charity that is helping people trying to live their best life."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Perseverance." "That's what I think is happening right now in my life," she said.Bjorlin defined the word success as being "truly happy." "Your own definition of happiness is not necessarily the next person's definition of contentment," she explained. "As long as you are happy, that's success."To learn more about actress Nadia Bjorlin, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram More about Nadia Bjorlin, Nbc, days of our lives, Daytime, Drama Nadia Bjorlin Nbc days of our lives Daytime Drama