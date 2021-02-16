Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Morgan Fairchild chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the series "Mélange," and life during the quarantine. She opened up about being a part of the series Mélange. "It was really wonderful. I was so impressed with Tom D'Angora, he is such a mensch. He is a wonderful producer and writer, and he is so supportive. He creates such a warm, kind, and welcoming set. Tom is an all-around good guy," she said. Fairchild appeared in a special encore presentation of Mélange that premiered last year on Logo, and she hopes that the pilot will get picked up. "There seems to be a lot of interest. It is very timely, and people seem to really like it, so I was just thrilled. Going forward, we will see what happens," she said. She acknowledged that she has been doing fine during the COVID-19 quarantine. "I have been doing better in isolation than a lot of people," she said. "I am a loner anyway." Fairchild shared that she has collaborated with Anthony Fauci during the AIDS epidemic in the '80s, and she has been following the disease ever since. "At the time I started tracking it, and then Rock Hudson got sick from AIDS," she said. "Oddly enough, I had the knowledge to go on talk shows and talk about what a retrovirus is and how it works. I had been tracking AIDS and I was the only famous face that could go on Nightline and explain what it is. I had a moral obligation to go out and do that, and I wanted to fight that stigma." "I have so much love and respect for Anthony Fauci," she added. Once the pandemic is contained, she noted that she would "like to go to dinner somewhere nice." "That would be lovely," she said with a sweet laugh. "Also, I would like to see some friends, that would be fabulous. I hope we will be shooting Mélange once the quarantine lifts. Tom has been so great and so supportive and he keeps moving it along. Also, I have been doing virtual autograph shows." In 2018, she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for playing Anjelica Devereaux in Days of Our Lives. "That was lovely and so unexpected. I never think of things like that," she said. "I was shocked when they called and told me that I was nominated. It was thrilling and really nice." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "do theater." "You learn a lot of theater and any time you can get up on stage or in an audition, do it," she said. "Every time you get in front of people makes you a better performer. Your background in theater helps you think on your feet. The theater is wonderful training. If you can survive it, then you can survive anything because you've had to think on your feet." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded with a sweet laugh, "COVID shutdown." "I am doing a lot of The iconic actress defined the word success as "accomplishment." "At this age, I've seen a lot of my dreams come true. Success is basically getting through life," she said. "I've met a lot of wonderful people along the way. I am mentally stable and survival is success. Also, being at peace with yourself." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Morgan Fairchild, check out her Morgan Fairchild Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com French poet, journalist, and novelist Anatole France once said: "To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe." Morgan Fairchild is an individual that embodies this quotation.She opened up about being a part of the series Mélange. "It was really wonderful. I was so impressed with Tom D'Angora, he is such a mensch. He is a wonderful producer and writer, and he is so supportive. He creates such a warm, kind, and welcoming set. Also, being at peace with yourself."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Morgan Fairchild, check out her official website