Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 4, Michele McDonald chatted with Digital Journal. She is an actress, comedian, life coach, and a radio host, among other talents. In 2013, McDonald was "Ms. New York America." As a philanthropist, McDonald constantly strives to help others and spread the love. "I want to better humanity," she said. "I volunteer to promote the better good. In a world that is dominated by finance and money, I am fortunate to be a positive force. I may not be in a position to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations or people, but I am donating my time, experience and service with my company. It is humbling and overwhelming." On her plans for 2019, McDonald said, "I am going to continue growing The Bohemian Beauty Queen. I will continue to be a co-host on "I have been very lucky to have a team and work with coaches and be supported by my family and friends to follow my dreams," she said. "Our time on this earth is not endless so if we can have the power to discover what brings us joy and happiness, then we need to go after that." McDonald revealed that she started doing comedy a few years ago, under the instruction of veteran comedian John Trueson. "John is absolutely brilliant," she said, praising her comedy instructor. "I am forever grateful to him," she said. In addition, she appeared in comedian Chris Roach's music video for "Ronkonkomo," where he pays tribute to his hometown of Ronkonkoma. Digital transformation of the entertainment business Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, McDonald said, "I think technology is incredible, and it is beautiful that there are so many avenues and platforms for people to share their talent with the world." On her use of technology in her daily routine, McDonald said, "I am self-taping auditions in my living room. Technology makes things a lot more convenient and easy." On the origin of the name, "Bohemian Beauty Queen," for her lifestyle work, she said, "A couple of years ago, I was blessed and super honored to represent the women of New York in the Ms. America pageant; however, I am not their typical beauty queen since I am very creative and Bohemian. My life is a combination of the highs and lows." McDonald defined the word success as "happiness, love and waking up in the morning with a passion, and going to bed at night with the same passion and zest for life." For her fans and supporters, McDonald expressed her gratitude. "Thank you so much. I am so incredibly grateful," she said. To learn more about The Bohemian Beauty Queen, check out her Known as the "Bohemian Beauty Queen," McDonald was named "Best Philanthropist on Long Island" in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition. "I was nominated for seven awards this year, and my second year in business will be this July," she said. Technology makes things a lot more convenient and easy."On the origin of the name, "Bohemian Beauty Queen," for her lifestyle work, she said, "A couple of years ago, I was blessed and super honored to represent the women of New York in the Ms. America pageant; however, I am not their typical beauty queen since I am very creative and Bohemian. My life is a combination of the highs and lows."McDonald defined the word success as "happiness, love and waking up in the morning with a passion, and going to bed at night with the same passion and zest for life."For her fans and supporters, McDonald expressed her gratitude. "Thank you so much. I am so incredibly grateful," she said.To learn more about The Bohemian Beauty Queen, check out her official website and on Instagram