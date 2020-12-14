Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Michael Sutton chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos. He called the 25th anniversary of his character, Stone's death, on the hit daytime drama "General Hospital." Sutton continued, "The General Hospital community really made me feel that Robin and Stone have a place in history forever right beside Luke and Laura, as the soap's favorite super couple. I know because as a kid I would hear people say 'I remember where I was when I watched Luke and Laura’s wedding' and now they similarly say they remember where they were when watching Stone’s death. That's core level impact. That's what we set out to do." When asked what he misses most about the General Hospital experience, he said, "contributing to something on a daily basis that had such importance to culture and humanity." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly McCullough (@kimmeabreak) For Sutton, he was "over the moon" for receiving a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Stone in General Hospital. On his daily motivations, he said, "I am so grateful for the blessing and good fortune to be healthy; I reciprocate by having a positive attitude towards everything and put love back out into the universe." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "If you really feel you have something to contribute don’t let anything stop you." On his latest endeavors, he said, "I am helping procure PPE for front line workers and companies in need." Regarding his definition of the word success, Sutton said, "I think a person is a success if they do everything in their power to find happiness for themselves while helping and protecting their loved ones, without hurting others or this planet." For his dedicated General Hospital fans, he remarked, "If you watched, I know we are connected for life and I am as grateful for you as I feel you are of me. I want to say thank you for taking the journey with Stone and then continuing to support me because I know all too well we did it together. This was a shared experience that we lived daily for more than a year." "Young and old, all that watched on bated breath, we have a bond for life because we confronted the essence of life and found the meaning together. We learned life goes by very fast. So appreciate the journey as much as the destination. Show and tell everyone you love as much and as often as you can," Sutton concluded. Most recently, Sutton was interviewed (along with Kimberly McCullough) by Michael Fairman for his YouTube channel, which may be seen below. I want to say thank you for taking the journey with Stone and then continuing to support me because I know all too well we did it together. This was a shared experience that we lived daily for more than a year.""Young and old, all that watched on bated breath, we have a bond for life because we confronted the essence of life and found the meaning together. We learned life goes by very fast. So appreciate the journey as much as the destination. Show and tell everyone you love as much and as often as you can," Sutton concluded.Most recently, Sutton was interviewed (along with Kimberly McCullough) by Michael Fairman for his YouTube channel, which may be seen below.