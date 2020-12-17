Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Matt Trudeau chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Lucas on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." "Lucas seems to be a man that cares deeply about the people closest to him and will fight to honor those relationships and that’s something I can get behind," he added. On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "To me being in a movie theater watching a brilliant film is a life-changing experience. It can transport you into a different world, I’ve always wanted to be apart of that and will continue to work hard to make it happen." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "listen," as well as to "be kind, show up ready to work , and have fun." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, I think it's great, people are watching 'streaming' shows like never before. There are so many amazing shows being produced and so many incredible stories that are being told for every walk or life. It’s a great opportunity as an actor to get involved and contribute." When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "I know it sounds cliche but every time you get an opportunity to act is a learning experience. Whether you're auditioning, on set, in class, doing great work, or blowing it, it's all helping you grow in some way and helping you for the next performance." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Taking Flight." For his fans, he remarked, "Hi mom. Just kidding, anyone following my work I hope they continue to tune in and I promise I will work hard to make it enjoyable and rewarding." Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, "For me, it's to enjoy my work, to feel excited to share what I'm 'working' on. If I can feel that about what I'm being paid to do, then to me, that is success." To learn more about actor Matt Trudeau, follow him on Actor Matt Trudeau Joshua Albanese "It's an honor to be involved with the show and I am so grateful for the opportunity," he said. "Lucas is such a beloved character from what I have read, it's a tall order to fill the shoes of Lucas but I am excited to make it my own and carry on the legacy character.""Lucas seems to be a man that cares deeply about the people closest to him and will fight to honor those relationships and that’s something I can get behind," he added.On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "To me being in a movie theater watching a brilliant film is a life-changing experience. It can transport you into a different world, I’ve always wanted to be apart of that and will continue to work hard to make it happen."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "listen," as well as to "be kind, show up ready to work , and have fun."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, I think it's great, people are watching 'streaming' shows like never before. There are so many amazing shows being produced and so many incredible stories that are being told for every walk or life. It’s a great opportunity as an actor to get involved and contribute."When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "I know it sounds cliche but every time you get an opportunity to act is a learning experience. Whether you're auditioning, on set, in class, doing great work, or blowing it, it's all helping you grow in some way and helping you for the next performance."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Taking Flight."For his fans, he remarked, "Hi mom. Just kidding, anyone following my work I hope they continue to tune in and I promise I will work hard to make it enjoyable and rewarding."Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, "For me, it's to enjoy my work, to feel excited to share what I'm 'working' on. If I can feel that about what I'm being paid to do, then to me, that is success."To learn more about actor Matt Trudeau, follow him on Instagram More about Matt Trudeau, lucas jones, General hospital, Actor Matt Trudeau lucas jones General hospital Actor