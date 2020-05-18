Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Martha Byrne chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the hit digital drama series "Anacostia," the recent "As The World Turns" virtual reunion, and being an actress in the digital age. On being quarantined during the pandemic, she said, "I am very fortunate to have older children, and they have their own schedules and they are very self-sufficient. They are good and healthy. My husband works from home as well, and we spend a lot of time together as is." She is known for her role as Lily Walsh Snyder on the defunct daytime drama As the World Turns, as well as the role of Lily's twin sister, Rose D'Angelo. Her mantel holds three Emmy Awards, two of his were for her powerful acting performances on As the World Turns, and her third and most recent Emmy is for Anacostia. "The Emmy Awards were amazing. I felt like my hard work paid off, and I make the joke that I have three kids and now, I have three Emmy Awards, so each kid can have one," she said. "Playing Lily and Rose was a huge undertaking on the work side, and I really put all my blood, sweat, and tears into that, so to have it recognized that way was really special." For her work in Anacostia, Byrne was the first person to ever win the Emmy for "Outstanding Performer in a New Approaches Drama Series." "That was really great, especially to get that on the acting side," she said. Last month, Byrne was a part of a virtual As the World Turns reunion, which made me seen below in The Locher Room's YouTube channel. "That was super fun," she admitted. "I am glad we got to do that. The fans clearly liked it because we had so many views, which is so nice, especially for a show that has been off the air for so long." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy on As the World Turns, she responded, "I have a photographic memory and fortunately, I don't have to say it word for word. You try to stick to the script as tight as possible. I loved it. I loved the challenge." On being an actress in the digital age, Byrne said, "I don't necessarily see a difference in any of it. Meaning, the work is the work. If you enjoy what you do, it doesn't matter where you do it. The digital world has given a lot of actors, writers, and producers more opportunities. I like that part of it, and that is why I did different web series when I first started my own: to support people who are passionate about their projects." Byrne continued, "I have done a lot of independent films and I worked with a lot of independent producers. There is a lot of work that goes into something when you are driving the bus. I helped a lot of different series financially and by appearing in them, just to support their art. I really wanted to give back to creative people who are trying to get their projects made." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The industry has changed so much. It is extremely hard to make a living being an actor these days. Fortunately, I didn't think of it as a job when I was coming up in the industry. I enjoyed it. Don't rely on this career to pay your bills, do it because you love it, otherwise you will never succeed if you don't love it. There is so much disappointment in this business. If you are not all in on it and if you don't enjoy the process, and the learning part of it, you will be very disappointed. This business is 99 percent disappointment but the one percent of success you might have keeps you going for the next step." "To have financial security in this industry is almost impossible for up-and-coming actors, which is unfortunate. If you don't love it and if you are not committed to it 100 percent, then you have to think of it as a hobby. It's an extremely challenging business and I give a lot of credit to people that stick with it and work hard at it and don't give up," she added. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, "Life is One Continual Adjustment." Byrne defined the word success as having "happy and healthy children under my roof in a peaceful space for my family to grow, feel safe, and feel loved." For her dedicated fans, she remarked, "thank you for going on this ride with me and being such a big part of the ride. The audience is such a big part of the show. We are doing the show for them, and we are doing it with them. We are doing everything with the audience in mind since they are our bosses, and they have been the best bosses, and they have given me an incredible life, and I hope I have given something back to them." "I am truly humbled by the fact that so many people still check in with me, follow me, are interested in what I am working on, and support me. The fans don't forget about you. That tells me that I must have done something to impact people's lives as an actor and as a performer. I am eternally grateful for their support. The fans in the daytime world are the most loyal, supportive, and positive people," Byrne concluded. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Martha Byrne, follow her on 