Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Mark Lawson chatted with Digital Journal about playing the role of Dustin Phillips on the hit daytime drama "General Hospital." Lawson is drawn to his character, Dustin, especially since he teaches literature and "chivalry is his thing." "That's my favorite thing about him. What I like least about him is that he is squeaky clean, and I would like to know what his back-story is," he said. Each day, Lawson is motivated by his drive to deliver high-quality work. "I like going to set and walking away knowing that I gave it everything. Then, I would like to go home to my wife and kids and tell them that I gave it everything I have. That is something I am trying to teach them and share with my wife," he said. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "I have a rule of three. I would look at the script three times a day on three different days, and I would read each scene three times in each of those days. If it's super dialogue-heavy, I would add more days of that. I like to get my scripts a week before," he revealed. Lawson fondly remembered the late Roscoe Born, who passed away earlier this month. "Roscoe and I had a lot of scenes together back in One Life to Live. I would get amped up before doing heroic scenes and Roscoe had told me to learn to relax, and he said that in a mentoring kind of way, and I took it to heart and I thought of it ever since. I try to apply that same mentality on set at General Hospital," he said. For Lawson, the digital age hasn't impacted him in any way. "I think it's great that everyone has more access to content these days and people that are making small, indie films can find distribution online," he said. "I have aspirations to make small projects like that." His advice for young and aspiring actors is to "buckle down for a long haul." "Also, find something that you can be happy doing as a day job and let that fill you up while you are still pursuing your craft," he said. Next month, General Hospital will be celebrating its 57th anniversary on the air. "That's an amazing feat on the audience's part and on the crew's part," he acknowledged. "Being a part of General Hospital feels like you are part of history, and that's cool." Actor Mark Lawson as Dustin Phillips on 'General Hospital' Walt Disney Television, Valerie Durant On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lawson responded, "Honey, I've got three kids." "Everything focuses on them at the moment," he said. He defined the word success as "longevity and contentment." For his soap opera fans, he said, "Thank you for supporting me and enjoying what I try to bring to the table and being vocals. It has been a privilege. There are great stories on General Hospital and I love it. Film and TV are critical right now to keep us all moving forward in a very difficult time." To learn more about Mark Lawson, follow him on For more information on General Hospital or to stream the show online, check out the "It's great to be a part of General Hospital," he admitted. "I was very excited to find a spot on the show."Lawson is drawn to his character, Dustin, especially since he teaches literature and "chivalry is his thing." "That's my favorite thing about him. What I like least about him is that he is squeaky clean, and I would like to know what his back-story is," he said.Each day, Lawson is motivated by his drive to deliver high-quality work. "I like going to set and walking away knowing that I gave it everything. Then, I would like to go home to my wife and kids and tell them that I gave it everything I have. That is something I am trying to teach them and share with my wife," he said.When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "I have a rule of three. I would look at the script three times a day on three different days, and I would read each scene three times in each of those days. If it's super dialogue-heavy, I would add more days of that. I like to get my scripts a week before," he revealed.Lawson fondly remembered the late Roscoe Born, who passed away earlier this month. "Roscoe and I had a lot of scenes together back in One Life to Live. I would get amped up before doing heroic scenes and Roscoe had told me to learn to relax, and he said that in a mentoring kind of way, and I took it to heart and I thought of it ever since. I try to apply that same mentality on set at General Hospital," he said.For Lawson, the digital age hasn't impacted him in any way. "I think it's great that everyone has more access to content these days and people that are making small, indie films can find distribution online," he said. "I have aspirations to make small projects like that."His advice for young and aspiring actors is to "buckle down for a long haul." "Also, find something that you can be happy doing as a day job and let that fill you up while you are still pursuing your craft," he said.Next month, General Hospital will be celebrating its 57th anniversary on the air. "That's an amazing feat on the audience's part and on the crew's part," he acknowledged. "Being a part of General Hospital feels like you are part of history, and that's cool."On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lawson responded, "Honey, I've got three kids." "Everything focuses on them at the moment," he said.He defined the word success as "longevity and contentment."For his soap opera fans, he said, "Thank you for supporting me and enjoying what I try to bring to the table and being vocals. It has been a privilege. There are great stories on General Hospital and I love it. Film and TV are critical right now to keep us all moving forward in a very difficult time."To learn more about Mark Lawson, follow him on Instagram For more information on General Hospital or to stream the show online, check out the official ABC website More about Mark Lawson, General hospital, Dustin Phillips, Actor Mark Lawson General hospital Dustin Phillips Actor