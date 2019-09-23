Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed journalist Mark Edward Wilows chatted with Digital Journal about his career. While he is mostly known for conducting the interviews, this time he had the tables turned on him. On his proudest professional moments in the entertainment business, he said, "I have covered all aspects of media writing. All of the people I have interviewed, probably thousands including Oprah Winfrey, because I used to write for newspapers, magazines, radio, and television. Also, it was great to attend the Emmy Awards." For young and aspiring entertainment journalists, he said, "Do whatever it is you can do. I don't care if its a story on the local 13-year-old baseball star or if it's a small television station working behind the scenes. You have to be out as much as possible and try to make a name for yourself." On being an entertainment journalist in this digital age, Wilows said, "Back in the day you used to type up a paper, fold it up and mail it with a stamp, and three days later they received it. These days, it's just the click of a button and the editor has it which is great because it can be up in 10 minutes." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a media professional, he said, "I read the news constantly and live with my smartphone." "I have a Facebook public figure page that has pictures of me with the stars and interviews with some very talented individuals," he added. Wilows listed the late Princess Diana or Barbara Walters as his dream female interview subjects. "Both are fascinating ladies. I would have loved to sit down and question them on their careers and lives," he said. On the best advice that he was ever given in his career, he explained, "The best advice I've ever been given was persistence, stick with it, keep pushing, and sooner-or-later something happens. Don't give up or get disgusted, or this line of work won't be fit for you." To learn more about esteemed entertainment journalist Mark Edward Wilows, check out his Wilows has been in the entertainment business since the young age of two. "I started out doing TV commercials. My mother was encouraged to set me up with an agent and the rest is history. 38 commercials and a plethora of other jobs," he said.On his proudest professional moments in the entertainment business, he said, "I have covered all aspects of media writing. All of the people I have interviewed, probably thousands including Oprah Winfrey, because I used to write for newspapers, magazines, radio, and television. Also, it was great to attend the Emmy Awards."For young and aspiring entertainment journalists, he said, "Do whatever it is you can do. I don't care if its a story on the local 13-year-old baseball star or if it's a small television station working behind the scenes. You have to be out as much as possible and try to make a name for yourself."On being an entertainment journalist in this digital age, Wilows said, "Back in the day you used to type up a paper, fold it up and mail it with a stamp, and three days later they received it. These days, it's just the click of a button and the editor has it which is great because it can be up in 10 minutes."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a media professional, he said, "I read the news constantly and live with my smartphone.""I have a Facebook public figure page that has pictures of me with the stars and interviews with some very talented individuals," he added.Wilows listed the late Princess Diana or Barbara Walters as his dream female interview subjects. "Both are fascinating ladies. I would have loved to sit down and question them on their careers and lives," he said.On the best advice that he was ever given in his career, he explained, "The best advice I've ever been given was persistence, stick with it, keep pushing, and sooner-or-later something happens. Don't give up or get disgusted, or this line of work won't be fit for you."To learn more about esteemed entertainment journalist Mark Edward Wilows, check out his Facebook public figure page More about Mark Edward Wilows, Journalist, Oprah Winfrey, Princess diana, Emmy awards Mark Edward Wilows Journalist Oprah Winfrey Princess diana Emmy awards