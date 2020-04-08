Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Multifaceted entertainer Marie Osmond (and co-host of "The Talk" on CBS) took some time from her busy schedule to chat with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about life in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she shared her latest endeavors. She acknowledged that there have been too many career-defining moments to count. "I feel so grateful that ever since I was a young girl, I have been able to do what I love: performing and connecting with people. From Donny & Marie to The Talk, I’ve had so many incredible opportunities that have brought me to where I am today. Regarding her latest plans, she said, "Everyone knows how much I love the brand She continued, "It's convenient home-delivery of delicious meals and snacks, perfectly portioned to help you be healthy and stay on track. Earlier this year, Nutrisystem launched new plans that are personalized to your body type, your goals, and your food preferences. I've gotten so much feedback from customers saying how much they love this and that it's been even easier to stick to and they are able to order and enjoy their favorite foods." Osmond offered the following optimistic message to her fans during the Coronavirus pandemic: "I've been sharing a lot of messages of hope on my social media that I've found to be so inspiring and so helpful during this time. I think it's very important to reach out to people and let them know that they're not alone in this." "The other day on The Talk, we were speaking about how important it is to share our light with others and I recalled this beautiful quote: 'faith is seeing the light with your heart when all your eyes see is darkness'," she added. For her fans and supporters, Osmond said, "I have been so grateful to my supporters and my followers on social media for all of their encouraging messages and for sharing the stories of what they've been going through. Everyone who interacts with my Sunday devotionals, which are my messages about love and faith that I share every week on my Instagram and Facebook, has been so encouraging and supportive and kind to one another. So, I would really like to say thank you and to stay hopeful! We are all going to get through this together." To learn more about Marie Osmond, check out her official website and her Facebook page. On the best advice that she was ever given, she said, "Actually, some of the best advice I ever received is a message that feels very appropriate in this moment. It came from my father, who always used to tell us, 'The most important work you will ever do is within the walls of your own home.' I love what I do and I am so grateful that I'm able to continue working safely from home, but it's the work that I put into myself and into my beautiful family that will always bring me the most joy. That feels especially true right now." To learn more about Marie Osmond, check out her official website and her Facebook page