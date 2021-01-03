Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Hamburg - Rising German actor Luke Roentgen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his motivations, being an actor in the digital age and he spoke about his hobbies. Regarding his New Year's resolutions for 2021, he noted that he would like to do more sports and finishing up his school. "I will be doing more things in regards to acting," he said. "I might even go to school for acting." He opened up about being an actor in the digital age. "The digital age is quite special," he said. "It gives actors a lot more attention and many more opportunities." Luke Roentgen Bjoern Kommerell On his daily motivations, he said, "I watch a lot of movies and a lot of digital series such as Netflix. Seeing some idols of mine, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, in action is something that inspires me. That's the most motivating thing for me." For young and aspiring actors that wish to go into the entertainment business, he said, "Even though I am still young, I can give them advice based on my experience. If you give a part of yourself to the role that you play, then it gives the role itself more life." Luke Roentgen Bjoern Kommerell In his spare time, Roentgen shared that he enjoys doing music. "I got a new guitar for Christmas and I am actually writing some songs," he said. "I have been playing the piano since I was five years old, and I've been playing the guitar for the last two years." Roentgen had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with master photographer Luke Roentgen Bjoern Kommerell For his supporters and fans, Roentgen said, "Thank you that they watch the show I am in, The Peppercorns. I am grateful to have all of these roles that I've played, and for the future roles." Roentgen defined the word success as "doing what he loves for a living." "For every human it's different but for me, it's living my own dream," he said. "If I manage to make a living from acting that would mean success to me." To learn more about teen German actor Luke Roentgen, follow him on German actor Luke Roentgen Bjoern Kommerell He plays the role of Johannes von Wied-Litzow in the German TV series The Peppercorns.Regarding his New Year's resolutions for 2021, he noted that he would like to do more sports and finishing up his school. "I will be doing more things in regards to acting," he said. "I might even go to school for acting."He opened up about being an actor in the digital age. "The digital age is quite special," he said. "It gives actors a lot more attention and many more opportunities."On his daily motivations, he said, "I watch a lot of movies and a lot of digital series such as Netflix. Seeing some idols of mine, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, in action is something that inspires me. That's the most motivating thing for me."For young and aspiring actors that wish to go into the entertainment business, he said, "Even though I am still young, I can give them advice based on my experience. If you give a part of yourself to the role that you play, then it gives the role itself more life."In his spare time, Roentgen shared that he enjoys doing music. "I got a new guitar for Christmas and I am actually writing some songs," he said. "I have been playing the piano since I was five years old, and I've been playing the guitar for the last two years."Roentgen had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with master photographer Bjoern Kommerell . "Bjoern is the best," he admitted. "Bjoern is so amazing, so energetic, and I think he is a person that can motivate anyone. With all the lights and the music in the background, he makes you feel like you are on a movie set."For his supporters and fans, Roentgen said, "Thank you that they watch the show I am in, The Peppercorns. I am grateful to have all of these roles that I've played, and for the future roles."Roentgen defined the word success as "doing what he loves for a living." "For every human it's different but for me, it's living my own dream," he said. "If I manage to make a living from acting that would mean success to me."To learn more about teen German actor Luke Roentgen, follow him on Instagram , and check out his IMDb page More about Luke Roentgen, German, Actor, Series, Bjoern Kommerell Luke Roentgen German Actor Series Bjoern Kommerell