Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Lisa LoCicero ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming virtual fan event with Wally Kurth on November 8. To learn more about this upcoming GH Fantasy virtual event, LoCicero is drawn to playing Olivia on General Hospital for a variety of reasons. "There are so many things I love about playing Olivia over the years. I think the main thing would be her directness. I wish I had that in real life. I tend to be a bit more diplomatic. I wish I were a bit more 'in your face' like Olivia tends to be," she said. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, LoCicero responded, "The dialogue was hard to get back into after so many months off, and a couple of years not being really front burner but as we always say, it's a muscle. This big batch of Olivia's story really allowed me to work it." Speaking of Olivia, she noted that playing this character on ABC has been the most defining career related event in her life. "To have a character written just for me, to get to play the archetype of the mother for the first time, and to come onto a show that I've been watching for most of my life and still be here 12 years after what was meant to be a short story," she explained. "It has proven to me the metaphysical notion of '1000 unseen hands' that come to your assistance when you keep showing up and keep doing your work," she added. She opened up about life during the quarantine. "We have been great during the quarantine, all things considered," she said. "I haven't lost anyone close to me (knock on wood) and we live with a lot of space and nature all around. I miss traveling to see my folks in Michigan, I miss nights out at the theater, I miss hugging. But the silver lining is definitely time spent with my kids. Verity is at such a cute age, and Luke is almost out the door to college, so this extra time with him has been a true blessing." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "The Middle Passage." "I feel like I have another half-life to go and it's the time to imagine what I want it to be," she exclaimed. On being an actress in the digital age, she noted that it hasn't really changed anything for her yet. "You would think with everything being produced there would be no out of work actors, but even friends with very fancy resumes are struggling to get any auditions right now. I feel very very fortunate to have a job that I love," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to learn their craft. "Build a community. Make your own stuff. Learn to write. Tell the truth in your work," she said. LoCicero defined the word success accordingly as "balance." "Balance is the first word that comes to mind. Balancing solitude with adventure, safety with risk, comfort with challenges, being of service, and being willing to receive… All in one life, with gratitude for it all," she said. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Lisa LoCicero, follow her on On November 8, she will be a part of a GH Fantasy Zoom event with her luminous General Hospital co-star Wally Kurth, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment . "I'm so excited to be part of my first fan Zoom," she exclaimed. "It's obviously not exactly like getting to be in person with the fans, but to get to connect in these crazy times is so important. I'm really looking forward to seeing old familiar faces, and hopefully some new ones."To learn more about this upcoming GH Fantasy virtual event, click here . "I hope the fans join us. Wally is such a great storyteller and it's going to be a great way to connect as best we can. Balancing solitude with adventure, safety with risk, comfort with challenges, being of service, and being willing to receive… All in one life, with gratitude for it all," she said.