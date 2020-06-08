Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Lifestyle and fashion expert Lawrence Zarian ("Home & Family") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career in the entertainment business and life during quarantine. Lawrence described Home & Family as the "best job in the world." "I feel like I've spent 20 years to get to this place," he said. "I've been blessed to do so many different TV shows. It's an amazing job. You tune in to our home every day and we truly are a family. Our show is about giving our viewers something to make their day better from DIYs to beauty tips and we have the best chefs from all around the world." "Our viewers are so instrumental, so involved and so engaged. It's an instant return," he added. "I celebrate women of all shapes and sizes." Each day, Lawrence is motivated by his desire to make other people feel better. "I've been sober for almost 15 years and I am very proud of my sobriety," he said. "I spend every day learning and listening. Every day I get to start my day over again. My parents gave me the foundation and now I learn how to live a great story." For hopefuls that wish to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, he said, "The business will tell you what it wants from you. I am in the entertainment business because I was listening. Everybody gets their shot, but you need to put in the work and the time, and you have to be something. As we are noticing in our current climate, everybody wants authenticity and everybody wants the real deal." He is the twin brother of Emmy-nominated actor Lawrence equates success with hard work. "Life is like a school. We are continually learning, growing, and changing," he said. "We are blessed to do what we love. We should always strive to do better." For his fans and supporters, Lawrence concluded, "Thank you for not giving up on me. 