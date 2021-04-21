Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Kristen Alderson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live on May 1. On May 1, Alderson will be a part of the Soap Con Live "One Life to Live Panel: The Cramer Women" along with fellow actresses Kassie DePaiva, Gina Tognoni, and Laura Bonarrigo. "I am excited to be reunited with Gina, Laura, and Kassie," she said. "I love these women, they are just the best. I am excited for all of us to get together, there will be a lot of giggles and a lot of stories." In 2013, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work in General Hospital. "That was just so surreal," she admitted. "I was really proud of my work that year. For it to be my first nomination, I was excited just to be nominated so I wasn't expecting to win at all. When they called my name and everyone in the room looked at me, it was very overwhelming. It was an amazing feeling and when I picked up the Emmy it was so heavy." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in the soap opera world, she responded, "Your memory is really a muscle. Sometimes, you would have to learn 30 to 50 pages of dialogue a night, and I had even more than 50 on occasion. You study it the night before. I would read the script once or twice, or three times if it was dialogue-heavy, and then, the next day, you go in and run lines with everyone and that's when it really cements it in your head." She had kind words about fellow actor and former One Life to Live alum David A. Gregory. "David is amazing," she exclaimed. "I recently enjoyed doing Mélange with him. We were giggling and having the best day ever on set, it was like the old times. He's a very easy audience so I love working with him." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Do what you love, if this is what you love to do. Acting can be a really tough business, especially to get work. You need to have something else to make money from. Get an education, it is good to have something else to fall back on." "I think it's good to follow your dreams but make sure that you are financially stable as well," she added. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Beginning Again." "There are changes, and at the same time, there are not a lot of changes," she said. She defined the word success as "being healthy, happy, and having peace of mind." "If you are happy with what you are doing day to day, that's success to me." For her fans, Alderson concluded about the upcoming Soap Con Live event, "Definitely tune in. We are going to tell a lot of behind-the-scenes stories. I am sure some dirty laundry will be aired since we are the Cramer women. I am sure some dirty laundry will be aired since we are the Cramer women. It will be nice to be reunited with the fans as well." To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Kristen Alderson, follow her on Instagram and Twitter