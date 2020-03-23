Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Juliet Vega chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her experience in the new digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. Juliet plays the role of Delilah. On being a part of Studio City, she said, "It was really great. We filmed it a couple of months ago. The cast is really amazing and they gave some of the best performances I've ever seen they do." Vega was drawn to this experience since it afforded her the opportunity to work with "sweet, talented and amazing people." She had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with veteran actresses Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy. "I was so nervous to work with Patrika because I have known her for a couple of years and it was really intimidating," she said. "I was definitely scared about doing the scenes with her." "Getting to meet Carolyn Hennesy was insane," she said. "I grew up watching her on Jessie, and Carolyn is really great." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It feels nice. definitely think I still have a long way to go. I don't really think of myself in that light. I want to do what I can to continue my career and to continue to do what I am doing." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not doubt themselves." "Don't compare yourself to the people around you. Snap out of that, go to more acting classes and deal with rejection and don't take it personally. It is about having a passion for acting and having fun. Always be kind and aware of everyone else," she said. Vega concluded about Studio City, "Everybody should go and watch it since Patrika Darbo, Sarah Joy Brown and everyone else in it are amazing. There is something for everyone in this show. It is something to look out for. Even if you are not a soap opera or drama person, there are some fun, comedic aspects of it." Studio City available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by For more information on the digital drama Studio City, check out its The digital drama series Studio City was created by Sean Kanan , and directed by Timothy Woodward. Michele Kanan, Lauren De Normandie, Sean Kanan, and Jason Antognoli served as co-writers of the script.On being a part of Studio City, she said, "It was really great. We filmed it a couple of months ago. The cast is really amazing and they gave some of the best performances I've ever seen they do."Vega was drawn to this experience since it afforded her the opportunity to work with "sweet, talented and amazing people."She had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with veteran actresses Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy. "I was so nervous to work with Patrika because I have known her for a couple of years and it was really intimidating," she said. "I was definitely scared about doing the scenes with her.""Getting to meet Carolyn Hennesy was insane," she said. "I grew up watching her on Jessie, and Carolyn is really great."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It feels nice. definitely think I still have a long way to go. I don't really think of myself in that light. I want to do what I can to continue my career and to continue to do what I am doing."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not doubt themselves." "Don't compare yourself to the people around you. Snap out of that, go to more acting classes and deal with rejection and don't take it personally. It is about having a passion for acting and having fun. Always be kind and aware of everyone else," she said.Vega concluded about Studio City, "Everybody should go and watch it since Patrika Darbo, Sarah Joy Brown and everyone else in it are amazing. There is something for everyone in this show. It is something to look out for. Even if you are not a soap opera or drama person, there are some fun, comedic aspects of it."Studio City available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here For more information on the digital drama Studio City, check out its official homepage More about Juliet Vega, Sean Kanan, amazon prime, Studio City Juliet Vega Sean Kanan amazon prime Studio City