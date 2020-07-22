Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning daytime actress Judi Evans chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest endeavors and acting career while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, Evans responded, "I love it. It's a great challenge. I am actually used to it after 37 years." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I am a little challenged, digitally. I still have to figure it out." She hopes to be a part of the #Cinful Days Star Struck Fan Event that will be held on September 5 and 6 in Providence, Rhoda Island. To learn more information on this upcoming fan event in Rhode Island, Joining her will be such actors as Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal, Kate Mansi, Billy Flynn, Matthew Ashford, and Eric Martsolf. "Eric is the best," she exclaimed. "He is so wonderful and he is so funny. He is just amazing." She also enjoys having her online fan club with Star Struck Fan Events. For more information on Judi Evans' fan club, Evans revealed that she had a great time being a part of Deidre Hall's "Between the Glass" segment on View this post on Instagram We’re talking favorite storylines!! A post shared by Deidre Hall (@deidrehall_official) on Jul 7, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT She praised her luminous on-screen acting partner " For young and aspiring actors, she said, "It's a hard industry. As long as you love acting, do it for the acting, not for making money. Be in it because you love playing other characters, and never stop growing. Study. You are going to learn a lot from everyone. Stretch yourself. It needs to be your passion, and not for fame. I have very lucky my whole life, and I just love acting so much. Embrace it and immerse yourself in it." She enjoyed playing the character of Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis. "When we went to Greece, that was one of my absolute favorite whole group of episodes. It was a fabulous country," she recalled. On her career-defining moments, she said, "Every moment and every character defined me for different reasons. I have been lucky enough to play different characters. Each character has its moments and its turning points. I can't stress how lucky and blessed I have been in my career." In 1984, Evans won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Beth Raines in Guiding Light. "That was kind of crazy," she admitted. "Every happened so fast, so I wasn't able to enjoy it the way people do when they get older." She went on to praise the writers of soap operas for the extraordinary work that they do day in and day out. "It all starts with the writing. Without the writing, there is nothing. I have been so lucky to be able to work with some incredible writers," she said. "Writers in daytime are the most talented. It is really difficult write for 25 to 30 people. They write amazing scripts every day. I commend all the writers since they have the hardest job there is, and they do such a great job. They write a play a day, which can be 90 to 100 pages. The writers just blow me away." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I'm a Survivor..." "I pick myself up, I try to dust myself off, and keep moving forward," she said. She defined the word success as "feeling good about yourself and being able to lift other people up on your journey in life, in an effort to help each other." For her fans and supporters, Evans remarked, "I am so grateful to them since they afford me the privilege to do what I really love. I am eternally thankful. Without the fans, there wouldn't be shows and we wouldn't be able to do what we do. I love that the fans are multigenerational, that's an honor. I hope to meet every single person that has ever watched the soaps." "I pick myself up, I try to dust myself off, and keep moving forward," she said.She defined the word success as "feeling good about yourself and being able to lift other people up on your journey in life, in an effort to help each other."For her fans and supporters, Evans remarked, "I am so grateful to them since they afford me the privilege to do what I really love. I am eternally thankful. Without the fans, there wouldn't be shows and we wouldn't be able to do what we do. I love that the fans are multigenerational, that's an honor. I hope to meet every single person that has ever watched the soaps."