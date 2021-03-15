Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Jason Thompson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his acting career, "The Young and The Restless," and his 2020 Emmy win. He also opened up about his upcoming Zoom event on March 28 with Coastal Entertainment. "I didn't get to celebrate the Emmy win the way I pictured in my mind, with everyone dressed up at the ceremony and having drinks afterward, but it was a very memorable moment for me because I got to spent it with my family and my kids on my lap so that was definitely a fond memory," he added. "There is a reason why The Young and The Restless is No. 1," he said. "They have a legacy there that is pretty incredible. On top of that, they have support from the network and an international audience, which is important. Also, props to the writing team, which continues to put the stories out, that's the most difficult job, in my opinion. We have a well-functioning team." On filming new episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "It feels great. In the beginning, it was new and it was different but we have a good handle on things and it's starting to feel more normal. It has been great to be back to work and to get back into Billy's suits and have fun with him." "More importantly, it's nice to see all of the happy and healthy people that we get to go to work with every day," he added. Thompson is drawn to his character Billy since he is a lot of "fun." "Billy always has a lot going on. He is not afraid and he lives a little bit more recklessly, and I feel like he can have scenes with everybody on the canvas and still have something to play, which is always exciting as an actor. Billy is a risk-taker, which is fun. I feel like there are no boundaries with him, and as an actor, you can lean into that. There are many things that I really enjoy about Billy," he said. He is enjoying his current storyline on the show where he gets to work with such actresses as Christel Khalil (who plays Lily Winters) and Amelia Heinle (who plays Victoria Newman). "They are both fantastic," he said. "Christel is wonderful and very nice, that energy is fun to interact with. Amelia has been on that set for a long time and we appreciate what she brings. As Billy, I can have a scene with anybody and there is always something there." Thompson also praised co-star and Emmy nominee When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, Thompson said, "It's what you have to learn how to do. Over the years, you get a little bit more practice, and then you need to find your rhythm and what works for you. For me, I try to find my time and I break down my scripts the way I do them." "Over the years, I've figured what makes it personal for me, and hopefully, I've practiced enough and prepared enough where I can get to set and have fun with it. You also need to give yourself some freedom as well," he said. He acknowledged that he has had several standout scenes over the years on The Young and The Restless that still resonate with him today. "My first day was really magical, nerve-wracking, and exciting since it was a pretty big episode when I was bouncing around as the ghost of Billy and having all of those scenes with everyone," he said. A career-defining moment for him was getting the job on General Hospital, and then making the change, and getting the opportunity to come on The Young and The Restless. "I went back to acting class seven years ago and that really changed the way that I started to understand the craft. Hopefully, there will be plenty more career-defining moments in the future," he said. Reflecting in a rear-view mirror over the last five years, he said, "Obviously, our family has grown a lot. Every year brings something big. Now, our kids are four and three, they make up a lot of those memories. Family is something that I've always really appreciated. I have a big wonderful family in Canada. Looking back, I see a lot of memories with family that I am excited about." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "practice." "Get to work, even if it's at home with your iPhone. Practice. Shoot videos, and have fun with it. Make sure it is what you really want to do. It takes a lot of dedication. It's not for the lighthearted but it's an amazing community. Perseverance is key. It takes dedication, practice, and a lot of humility," he said. On March 28, 2021, Thompson will be a part of a virtual fan event entitled "One on One with Jason Thompson" that is produced by Instagram He plays the role of Billy Abbott in the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless. 